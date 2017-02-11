‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl To Dr. Phil: ‘I Made You Just Like How Oprah Made You’

The “cash me outside howbow dah!” teenager who first appeared on the Dr. Phil Show in 2016 has returned, this time crediting her Internet-born rise to fame with also making the host and his show famous, multiple media outlets reported.

After the Inquisitr reported Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli would be returning to record an episode on the Dr. Phil Show this week, the 13-year-old teenager

“I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

Dr. Phil McGraw responded with a steely stare at the “cash me outside howbow dah!” teen. “Thank you for that,” Dr. Phil said to the Internet sensation that has spawned thousands of memes after her original appearance.

Since her first appearance on the Dr. Phil Show, Danielle Bregoli had been through a program at Turn-About Ranch — a behavior rehabilitation facility for troubled teens. The “cash me outside howbow dah!” teen spoke about the program, claiming that caring for a horse named “Chief” was her favorite part of her stay. The Dr. Phil Show paid for the teenager’s stay at the facility in an attempt to help the 13-year-old correct her bad behavior.

Shane Young — her admissions counselor at Turn-About Ranch — spoke about the changes he saw in Danielle Bregoli during her stay at the facility. Before Danielle Bregoli told Dr. Phil the program was beneficial, Shane Young told the host of the TV show that he witnessed the progress the “cash me outside howbow dah!” girl made during her stay.

“I thought she did very well. I really saw a difference in the way that she was acting, but also the way that she led and was an example to the other girls.”

Despite the progress, Danielle Bregoli and her mother — Barbara Ann — were not able to make it through the taping of the Dr. Phil Show without arguing. During the clip, the two argue about how helpful Dr. Phil was in her progress as Danielle argued that it was only the host’s money — and not him — that helped the troubled teen turn things around.

Everyone is shook after the "Cash Me Outside" teen told Dr. Phil she “made him” https://t.co/rjOLaWgJUQ pic.twitter.com/vZzVEhNWfs — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 10, 2017

Danielle Bregoli is cashing in on her catchphrase with her recent activities. TMZ reported that the “cash me outside howbow dah!” girl recently filmed a music video for rapper Kodak Black for his song “Everything 1K,” an unsolicited video according to the article. The teen’s manager sent the video to representatives for Kodak Black, a move that paid off as the rapper decided to use this version to promote his song.

In addition to recording music videos, the 13-year-old has plans to launch her own clothing line — a piece of which she modeled in the music video for “Everything 1K.” The apparel company will be selling the “cash me outside howbow dah!” gear both online and at Zumiez, a retailer popular with skateboard and snowboard adventure seekers.

Danielle Bregoli earned her fame with her first appearance on the Dr. Phil Show this past September. Audiences first heard “cash me outside howbow dah!” on the “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” program. Since the show first aired, the famous clip from the Dr. Phil Show has been viewed more than 95 million times.

Kodak Black Really Got The "Cash Me a Outside" Girl In His Music Video ???? pic.twitter.com/jkveTyDCSv — Global (@VinePhilly) February 10, 2017

To prepare for the tough-talking teen’s return to the Dr. Phil Show, the daytime TV series decided to prohibit guests for the taping. In her previous appearance, the “cash me outside howbow dah!” was said in response to laughter from the audience. Only her admissions counselor at Turn-About Ranch was invited to the taping.

