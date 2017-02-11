Kristen Stewart, Nina Dobrev, Angelina Jolie: Lost And Found Love Onscreen

Kristen Stewart, Nina Dobrev, Angelina Jolie, Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Garner are just a few female celebrities who found the love of their lives in their movie co-stars. Apparently, they are the same famous celebrities from the film industry who broken up with their better halves while they were still together in the reel world.

Kristen Stewart’s Romance With Robert Pattinson:

Before falling in love with her Twilight movie co-star Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart was involved with Michael Angarano, her co-star from the 2004 film Speak. However, when she met Robert on the sets of Twilight, she realized that he was the one for her.

There were several eyewitnesses who claimed that Kristen and Robert were madly in love with each other. However, the rumored couple never officially acknowledged their romance until Us Weekly released Kristen’s intimate pictures with her Snow White and The Huntsman movie director, Rupert Sanders.

After her photos leaked online, Robert decided to end his relationship with her and moved on in his life. In her public apology, Kristen finally accepted that she was romantically involved with her Twilight movie co-star and how her actions have “jeopardized the most important thing” in her life.

Ever since then, she has been a part of several relationships, including her affair with French singer SoKo and on-again, off again relationship with digital effects specialist, Alicia Cargile.

As of February 2017, Kristen Stewart is currently involved with Victoria Secret model, Stella Maxwell.

Nina Dobrev’s Onscreen And Offscreen Affair With Ian Somerhalder:

Nina Dobrev met the Lost TV series star Ian Somerhalder on the sets of The Vampire Diaries and just like the fans predicted, they both were in a serious relationship. The co-stars, who were new to all the fan following, were a match made in TV heaven and became an adorable couple soon after the supernatural show took off.

While dating, Nina and Ian remained very private about their relationship, but never let go off any chance to show their affection towards each other.

Though the power couple broke up in May 2013, there were several reports of them hooking up again. However, earlier this week, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed shut down all the relationship rumors by sharing some adorable pictures on their individual social media handles.

Nina Dobrev, who is finally returning to The Vampire Diaries Season 8, posted a photo of herself with Ian and Nikki, citing how good it was to hang out with these two “goofballs.”

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Based on these pictures, it is clear that the former couple is now very good friends.

Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Her Co-Stars:

Angelia Jolie has her fair share of relationships with her co-stars in the past. During the filming of Hackers, she had a brief romance with Jonny Lee Miller, with whom she later married in March 1996. Though the marriage only lasted a year, she and Miller remained very close friends.

After Miller, she married her Pushing Tin movie co-star Billy Bob Thornton on May 5, 2000, in Las Vegas. As reported by People, they decided to adopt a child from Cambodia in March 2002 but were separated three months later. While remembering her married life with Billy, Jolie once said in an interview that they both “changed overnight.”

Angelina Jolie later got in touch with Hollywood’s superstar Brad Pitt when they both were filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. She was also accused of having caused the high-profile divorce between Pitt and his then wife Jennifer Aniston. Many even believed that Brad and Angelina were a hot couple while they were filming the action-thriller movie, but the actress denied the speculations.

“To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not look at myself in the morning if I did that. I wouldn’t be attracted to a man who would cheat on his wife.”

During their twelve-year long relationship, Brad and Angelina were the subjects of worldwide media coverage. They both married on August 23, 2014, at their estate in France. After two years of marriage, the couple separated in September 2016.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb, Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]