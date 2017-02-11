‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans’ Mom Was Reportedly Kicked Out Of Her Delivery Room

The birth of Jenelle Evans’ third child was reportedly met with drama from her mother, Barbara Evans.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star and her mother were at odds as she prepared to deliver her daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, at the end of last month and ultimately, Barbara was asked to leave the room as she gave birth.

“David’s very excited about having Ensley,” Barbara revealed during a live Teen Mom 2 special earlier this week, via Real Mr. Housewife. “Everything was good until he threw me out of the [delivery room]. I don’t know… He was all- I don’t know. Maybe it’s me. I don’t know.”

“I haven’t seen him (since the incident),” she added.

While Barbara didn’t reveal during the show what it was that had led Jenelle Evans and David Eason to decide it was best that she not attend Ensley’s birth, a source has since spoken out about their dispute, claiming Evans became upset when the subject of her sister came up.

“They asked her to leave because Barbara started calling [Jenelle Evans]’s sister, Ashleigh,” an insider revealed to Real Mr. Housewife on February 9. “They had asked her not to because Jenelle and Ashleigh do not get along. Ashleigh always calls the tabloids and gives them information about Jenelle, and Jenelle didn’t want that happening.”

Jenelle Evans’ boyfriend, David Eason, hasn’t always gotten along with her mother and during an episode of Teen Mom 2 last year, he was seen calling the cops on Barbara after she refused to leave their home. As fans of the show may recall, Barbara wished to speak with her daughter after arriving to their house, but for some reason, Jenelle Evans refused to come out of her bedroom and a fight broke out between Eason and her mom.

The source went on to reveal that despite Jenelle Evans getting upset at the idea of Barbara calling her sister, Barbara called her anyway. The insider also claimed that the alleged incident was captured by a Go Pro Camera and would eventually air on Teen Mom 2.

“It wasn’t a huge fight, but they didn’t want their business out there and Ashleigh is notorious for making money off [Jenelle Evans]. Hence why Barbara was asked to leave,” the source added.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason announced they were expecting their first child together (the reality star also has two older sons from her previous relationships with Nathan Griffith and Andrew Lewis) in August of last year, just days before Evans debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Although Jenelle Evans’ mom has had her issues with David Eason, the couple seems to be doing quite well about a year and a half into their romance and last year, Evans gushed over her partner during an interview with People Magazine.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said at the time. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

Jenelle Evans also said that her boyfriend was great with her oldest son, 7-year-old Jace Evans, who is currently under the guardianship of her mom.

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” she explained. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, including her mother Barbara, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

