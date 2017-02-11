Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Back To Business And Pleasure

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting back to business as usual, separately of course, even as the private judge they hired jointly to settle their divorce tries to make sense of their often conflicting stories. Since records have been sealed, the flow of tales has stemmed a bit.

Now fans can only imagine what the judge might be hearing, as he attempts to assign custody of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children. She wants sole physical custody, while he wants joint custody.

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been separated for less than five months, romantic rumors are springing up already. Are they really dating other people now?

The Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnancy rumors have not been confirmed. It seems there is no confirmation that Pitt and Hudson are even dating according to The Bit Bag, much less having a baby together.

Angelina Jolie however reportedly had a date with Jared Leto who starred in Suicide Squad. Angelina and Jared have been friends since 1999 and co-starred in the 2004 film, Alexander.

Ready to forget about Brad Pitt for the moment, Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto had dinner together at Chateau Marmont in LA. A source for The Bit Bag related the couple “always had chemistry,” and their Chateau Marmont date was no exception.

“It was pretty electric between them.”

As soon as Jared Leto learned about the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt disagreement on the private jet, he reportedly called Angelina to “make sure she and the children were OK.” The Bit Bag reports that he continued to call Angelina throughout her split from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has gone back to her humanitarian efforts to assist Syrian refugees. Jolie is a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees according to E Online.

Brad Pitt’s career has been quite a roller coaster this week. First World War Z 2 was removed from the list for Paramount release dates. It seems that writing the script is taking far longer than anticipated, and the film still doesn’t have a director. It will be another year, or perhaps two before World War Z 2 is completed. Read more about the fate of World War Z 2 on the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both A-list actors in high demand. While Jolie no longer wants to work as an actress, Pitt is ready for a role. Within the week Pitt has what appears to be another offer to keep him busy until World War Z 2 is ready.

Brad Pitt is negotiating for a role in Ad Astra, which is co-written and directed by James Gray according to Deadline. The title is Latin for “to the stars.”

Brad Pitt is strongly considering a role in Ad Astra, an outer space sci-fi epic with a futuristic setting. Brad could portray Roy McBride, a space engineer with slight autism. McBride will travel through space to learn the fate of his father, also a space explorer who has not returned from Neptune.

Angelina Jolie is also working with Guerlain Parfumeur. Jolie has been invited to be the new face of the prestigious company’s latest scent. Guerlain is honoring Jolie with a scent they say represents Angelina Jolie specifically, but also the choices modern women must make according to E News.

“The notes of a woman: the choices, emotions, and dreams that embody modern femininity.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are part of what is being called the new global citizen class according to The Guardian. Global citizens are defined as multimillionaires with multiple homes in desirable locations spread throughout the world. They fly on private jets around the globe from one home to the other frequently.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie happen to own 12 multimillion-dollar homes, so they definitely qualify as global citizens, and they are not alone. Of the 212,625 people in the world who have at least $30 million, 10 percent of those have five or more real estate properties in addition to their primary residence.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have given back so much, but then Forbes reported that the couple has earned a combined total of $555 million since 2004. Each will retain money made prior to the wedding two years ago. Money is hardly the issue in this divorce except as it relates to the children. Custody is the major point of contention.

With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children ranging in age from 8 to 15, there is a lot to consider. Hopefully, though the matter will be settled soon.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now back to work, and Angelina is dating.

