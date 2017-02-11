Bella Thorne Got Boob Job? Dating Tyler Posey Or Nat Wolff?

Bella Thorne is speculated to have undergone a boob job. According to a recent media report, the Disney’s Shake It Up star has apparently more enhanced breasts than before.

The report said that Bella Thorne’s boobs have increased tremendously in size over the last two years. According to InTouch Weekly, Thorne’s has sparked speculation among fans that she has undergone breast augmentation.

The tabloid further added that Bella Thorne’s breasts have tripled in size over last two years. Not only this, in the series of compared pictures, it is also said that she has fuller lips than before and that points towards a lip job too.

The former Disney star has not officially commented on the matter. The Shake It Up actress is known to reveal everything to her friends over her many social media accounts, but she has never said anything about getting a plastic surgery of any kind.

The 19-year-old actress has also recently revealed on her Twitter account that she does not really have a plan for Valentine’s Day, as she does not have a date. She is linked in the recent times with the Paper Towns actor Nat Wolff, Daily Mail reported.

Bella Thorne and Nat Wolff were photographed cuddling up in Los Angeles on February 5. The duo was seen getting cozy but has not officially addressed to their romance rumors.

The former Disney star was also said to be dating Charlie Puth after she had put romantic gestures towards him over social media platforms. Many fans of the actress were upset, as they thought that she cheated on Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.

In reality, Thorne had broken up with one-year boyfriend Gregg Sulkin and was soon dating Tyler Posey. Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey split last December, and she had a short-lived fling with Charlie Puth. The actress is known to be single since then.

Bella, who will soon be seen in Freeform’s Famous In Love television series, revealed to People that she received death threats after her breakup from the Teen Wolf star.

“People take social media as such a big thing. And they all think they know what they’re talking about. And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It’s kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it. [I] was getting death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie.”

The Disney alum added that she is a “total tomboy” and has a lot of guy friends, and her fans just assume a lot of times that she is dating whoever she is seen roaming around with. Thorne has declined all the rumors and revealed that going through the breakup with Teen Wolf star was tough on her.

“I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you’re just seen with somebody, they think you’re immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them. Which is not true. I hang out all the time with different people that I’m not dating, that I’m just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I’m a total tomboy.”

Disney’s Shake It Up star has always shared almost everything to her fans. She has on many occasions shared nude and topless selfies with fans over Snapchat and Twitter. She had also revealed a picture of her swollen nipple after getting the nipple piercing.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s boob job and dating rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]