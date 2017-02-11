Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Romance Made Tom Cruise Furious And Jealous?

There have been reports that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and his old friend, Jamie Foxx, are in a serious relationship from the past four years and it’s just a matter of time when they both will publicly acknowledge their relationship. New reports in the lives of these superstars suggest that the reports of Katie and Jamie going strong as a couple has made the Mummy movie star very jealous and as a result of which, he has found a girlfriend for himself.

Ever since his divorce with Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise has remained single. However, his name was linked with many celebrities in the past but nothing was confirmed before. A new report suggests that the Top Gun movie star has found himself a new girlfriend and apparently is very happy with her. An insider revealed to an outlet that the ongoing romance between Katie and Jamie has made the actor furious, and he does not wish to be left behind when it comes to dating.

“Tom is thrilled to have new romance since Katie and Jaime [Foxx]’s romance looks to be serious,” an insider reveals. “He is no fool and it still kinda irks him that Katie has moved on from their marriage. Tom has not had anyone serious or special in his life since Katie, so he is happy that he finally has something exciting and new. It feels good for him to have someone for himself that takes his mind of his ex Katie and what she is up to.”

Tom Cruise has made a name for himself when he was just 19 years of age when he starred in Endless Love. In 1982, Tom found his first official girlfriend named Melisa Gilbert. Within that time, he also dated Heather Locklear before falling in love with Rebecca De Mornay between 1983 and 1985. In the summer of 1986, he met his first wife, Mimi Rogers. The marriage lasted only two years with the divorce process being finalized in 1990.

During his time with Rogers, Tom had already met his soon-to-be second wife, Nicole Kidman. The couple got married in a colorful wedding on December 24, 1990. In their 10 years of marriage, the duo adopted two children.

Soon after Cruise’s divorce with Kidman, he started dating a couple of actresses. These were Penelope Cruz, Nazanin Boniadi and Sofia Vergara.

Tom Cruise met Katie Holmes back in 2005 and just after one month of dating, they celebrated couple announced that they were expecting a baby. After five and a half years of marriage, Holmes filed for divorce.

Tom has been titled as one of the most successful Hollywood stars of his time and as a result, he has attracted attention from many sources, including his romantic relationships. The insider further revealed that he has been dating this new woman for quite some time and has even introduced her to their mutual friends as his “new girlfriend,” but does not wish to disclose full information to the media.

“Things are still fresh and new between them. The secrecy of their romance is making everything fun, sexy and thrilling. Tom does not want the scrutiny of again dating in the public eye. He knows that everyone will be watching them and pick her apart and he doesn’t want to go through that again.”

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the rumors of him dating a new girl after Katie Holmes has surfaced online. Back in 2016, Us Weekly reported that the star went on a date with the “very normal and pretty” woman at Bourton-on-the-Water near London.

“They go on bike rides through the countryside,” a source said. “Sometimes Tom’s sister would join them.”

The reports of this British girl died sooner than expected as there was no official announcement from the star or from his representatives.

On the other hand, Katie Holmes’ name has been linked with Jamie Foxx for quite some time. There were earlier rumors that they will get married by the end of 2016, but that did not happen. Just like Tom’s, even Katie’s representatives has always denied her association with the singer.

None of their representatives has confirmed the news of their ongoing romances. So, it is safe to say that these are nothing but rumors. That being said, do you think the reason behind Tom Cruise’s new girlfriend is the ongoing speculations about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship? Sound off your views in the comments below.

