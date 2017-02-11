Did Selena Gomez Get Plastic Surgery, Lip Injections?

Selena Gomez has been accused of getting plastic surgery, specifically lip injections, once again. While the singer’s new romance with boyfriend The Weeknd has been making the headlines recently, it seems like fans have been focusing their attention more on the change in Selena’s appearance.

Over the past week, several webloids reported that Selena Gomez may have undergone plastic surgery to make her lips bigger. Comparing her older photos, they pointed out that the former Disney star went through drastic changes, especially looking at her lips.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, even fans of the “Good For You” singer noticed the difference in her appearance. The site reported that some Selenators believed that Selena might have gotten lip injections to achieve a much fuller pout. Some even allegedly predicted that she had a lot more work done than just her lips.

After some fans reportedly called out Selena Gomez for getting lip injections, Radar Online spoke to some of the top plastic surgeons to find out if there were truth to these claims. Triple board certified NYC plastic surgeon Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, admitted that there is a noticeable difference between Selena’s before and after photos, specifically the shape of her Cupid’s Bow.

“There is a notable difference in the appearance. Presumably, Selena would have used a hyaluronic acid such as Juvederm if she did, in fact, use fillers to enhance her lips,” he explained.

Ultimately, Dr. Schaffner held that there is no way to determine if Selena had plastic surgery or if her fuller lips were just because of makeup.

NYC Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner Gaspar Rosario, however, was more straightforward in saying that Selena Gomez looked like she had lip fillers done. Although he had not treated Selena, NP Rosario observed that the singer’s lip line looked “plumped and swollen.”

“This is characteristic of a filler injection where the lip line is traced. I perform these lip augmentation injections using the Allergan’s Juvederm xc and now the new Hyaluronic Acid Filler specifically designed for the lips called Volbella,” he explained.

Selena Gomez possibly getting plastic surgery is not the only thing fans are worried about. Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed that a few Selenators were not too thrilled to see her with The Weeknd. After she started dating the “Starboy” singer, Gomez has been spotted partying non-stop, making fans think that her new boyfriend is not the best company for her right now. The website further reported that Gomez has been making headlines, not because of her music, but because of the risqué photos she shares on Instagram. The couple also received a lot of attention after they have been snapped making out in public.

With all that has happened, fans of Selena Gomez and even her family were reportedly starting to worry that her behavior could send her back to rehab.

“Fans are worried that Selena might end up in rehab again, especially with the erratic behavior she’s been displaying lately. Of course, many of Selena Gomez’s close friends and family members are worried about her behavior as well. Some believe that she might be moving too fast in her relationship with The Weeknd.”

Early this week, Radar Online reported that Mandy Teefey, Selena’s mom, did not approve of her relationship with The Weeknd. She allegedly told her daughter to “ditch the drinks, drugs, and dating.” Insiders close to the Selena Gomez also believed that dating someone like The Weeknd, who has admitted to using cocaine, MDMA, and ecstacy, will only lead to her next spiral. They predicted that Selena would soon get influenced to try harder drugs.

“The temptation to hit the clubs is too much to turn down,” the source said.

