WWE Rumors: The Miz To Win The WWE Championship At The ‘Elimination Chamber’

The road to Wrestlemania 33 is slowly becoming clearer. Most fans are already assuming that Bray Wyatt will win the WWE Championship match from John Cena at the Elimination Chamber to set up a big showdown with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33. However, the WWE is rumored to give the fans a little shock as they are going to go in a different direction at the Elimination Chamber.

According to Uproxx, most WWE analyst chose Bray Wyatt to do what is expected of him and win the WWE championship at the Elimination Chamber. However, Scott Heisl has one interesting prediction that makes a bit of sense for Elimination Chamber when looking at the whole Wrestlemania 33 picture. This is what he had to say regarding what he thinks will go down at the Elimination Chamber.

“Miz wins through underhanded means, then the following Tuesday Daniel Bryan puts him in a championship rematch triple threat against Cena and Wyatt, in which Wyatt prevails.”

What is interesting with his prediction is it totally makes sense with the whole landscape leading to Wrestlemania 33. He then goes on to say.

“Cena’s furious at Miz that he cost him his rematch, Miz is furious at Cena that he helped end his title reigns at 48 hours, and the oft-rumored mixed tag begins to take form. Plus, that transitions the belt from Cena to Wyatt without Cena actually being pinned by Wyatt, which is something WWE creative is highly allergic to, and the end result is still Wyatt/Orton at Mania.”

If fans really think about it. This scenario accomplishes a couple of things. First is that the WWE will still get to do the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton angle at Wrestlemania 33. Then this scenario will finally give John Cena a dance partner at the “Grandest Stage of them All.” According to Cageside Seats, John Cena and The Miz is heavily rumored to be in a mixed tag team match with their real life partners Nikki Bella and Maryse respectively.

John Cena was rumored to face the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. However, since it looks like it will be Roman Reigns who gets to tango with the Deadman, then John Cena has no dance partner at Wrestlemania. Having the Miz win the Elimination Chamber will give John Cena an incentive to re do his feud with the MIz. Their past run-ins where quite good, and it looks like the WWE wants to reboot that after the Elimination Chamber.

This would also give the WWE a chance to reinsert Miz as a valid WWE Championship contender once again. A lot of WWE fans are hoping that the Miz deserves to be back in the championship scene for his overall body of work. The MIz is having a fantastic angle as the cheating heel to Dean Ambrose’s never say die face, and it looks like the WWE could reward him for this at the Elimination Chamber.

Another that this accomplish is the WWE could keep surprising the fans. The MIz winning the title at the Elimination Chamber, is so far left field and does not fit the whole Wrestlemania 33 plot. This makes sense as it was widely reported that the WWE is angry with the internet for spoiling a lot of their big reveals, particularly, the whole Mickie James surprise. Having MIz win the Elimination Chamber will be an unexpected surprise for fans and will be a big talk within wrestling circles after the event.

This will also enable the WWE to keep their brand fresh amidst throngs of internet rumors that are true. This is also something that they did with the Royal Rumble, new sites tagged the Undertaker, Chris Jericho, or Bill Goldberg as the winners. However, the WWE blindsided fans by having Randy Orton win the whole thing. This is something that they can do for the Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber is just one sleep away, and fans might have to get ready for Miz to pull off a major upset.

[Featured Image by: Paul Abell/AP Images]