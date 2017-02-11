Nicole Richie Begging Sofia To End Paris Hilton Friendship: Bad Influence?

Nicole Richie is struggling to keep her composure just by knowing that her younger sister Sofia, 18, is spending a considerable time with her former pal Paris Hilton, 35.

Reports concerning Nicole’s worries for Sofia have been circulating for quite some time, but now that Sofia is allegedly considering Paris one of her closest friends, Nicole Richie sees no other choice but to intervene, allegedly branding the friendship as toxic.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicole fears that Hilton could potentially send Sofia down the wrong path, and now that she’s slowly establishing herself as a full-time model, the teenager doesn’t need to be distracted by people that are nothing but drama, the source shares.

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were the best of friends growing up, having even starred in their own reality show together, famously titled The Simple Life.

But since the program ended in 2007, Nicole and Paris’ friendship fizzled out and the twosome grew apart, with Richie focusing more of her time on motherhood while Hilton continued her career as a businesswoman and part-time DJ, traveling around the world to spin the decks.

Their lives are both completely different, and, if anything, Nicole Richie thinks that her sister is better off staying away from Hilton. The one person that can give her the best advice when it comes to Paris would be Sofia’s older sibling, simply because of how well the socialite knows her, the insider adds.

“Nicole has been doing everything she can to protect her younger sister Sofia from the much older and experienced Paris, with whom Nicole shared some crazy times. Paris and Nicole had a falling out years ago and Lionel never liked the influence Paris held over Nicole.”

It’s no secret that Paris Hilton was often blamed for Nicole’s bad behavior in public. Her wild image had quite the effect on the Hollywood reputation she had made for herself while clubbing with her former BFF at every celebrity nightclub in Los Angeles.

Now, however, Nicole has completely changed her life. In comparison to Hilton, Richie stays away from the clubs and is more focused on her family, while Paris makes a substantial earning partying across the globe, which doesn’t seem to be what Nicole wants for her sister.

“Now the entire family is freaking out that Paris is befriending Sofia and may share similar crazy times. Sofia and Paris’ relationship has caused a lot of drama and worry in the Richie family. Nicole is ready for the friendship to end so she can have her sweet, young innocent sister back.”

Sofia has made it no secret that she’s good friends with Paris, having described the socialite as someone she considers a sister — a comment which definitely wouldn’t have sat well with Nicole, judging by what sources have revealed.

In previous interviews, Sofia has mentioned how her friendship with Paris is great because she’s able to learn from the 35-year-old’s mistakes which have supposedly helped her stay on the right path to success.

Telling Wonderland magazine, Richie explains, “It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister because she’s been through it all!”

“She gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going. She’s really rooting for me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

Nicole Richie hasn’t publicly addressed her supposed frustration seeing her younger sibling spending so much time with somebody she reportedly knows is a bad influence on the 18-year-old’s life, but she’ll allegedly do her best to prevent the friendship from moving forward, that’s for sure.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]