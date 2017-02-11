Robert Pattinson Reportedly Loved Kristen Stewart’s Hilarious ‘SNL’ Appearance

Robert Pattinson found Kristen Stewart’s performance on last week’s Saturday Night Live extremely funny, a source reveals.

The actor was pleasantly surprised that his ex-girlfriend would bring light to the cheating scandal on one of the highest-rated shows on NBC — but the fact that she could laugh at it by bringing Donald Trump into the mix of things made it hilarious to watch, an insider tells Hollywood Life.

It’s been said that Kristen and Robert Pattinson haven’t spoken to one another since their infamous breakup.

Kristen was given another chance by Robert, who had taken the Twilight actress back after having learned about her affair with Rupert Sanders. But according to sources at the time, Pattinson eventually couldn’t overlook the cheating scandal and found it ever-so-hard to trust Stewart again.

The twosome eventually decided to call it quits and go their separate ways. Robert Pattinson went on to date FKA Twigs, who he has since announced his engagement to, while Stewart made the rather shocking revelation that she’s gay.

Now that several years have passed since their last encounter, Robert really doesn’t hold any grudges against Kristen.

Having caught some snippets and clips from Stewart’s performance on SNL, Pattinson couldn’t contain his laughter, describing it as hilarious throughout.

From what Hollywood Life has gathered, the actor most certainly wasn’t annoyed by the fact that Kristen brought up their relationship because it only made sense that she was going to do it sooner or later.

When Stewart discussed her romance with Robert on SNL, she joked how Donald Trump’s fascination with the cheating affair almost made it seem as if he was obsessed with her, Mashable recalls, humorously mentioning that the former businessman-turned-president of the United States clearly wasn’t on her side during the breakup scandal.

“Robert [Pattinson] saw snippets from the show and absolutely loved Kristen’s opening monologue. He thought she was hilarious. He was happy to see her having so much fun and being so at ease with herself,” an insider shared.

During her segment on the TV show, Kristen explained, “Four years ago I was dating this guy named Robert and we broke up and got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

According to VOX, she also mentioned how Trump was consistently using his social media accounts to bash the actress, reading one of his tweets that read, “Everyone knows that I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart.”

Stewart’s appearance on Saturday Night Live was praised with great reviews from fans and critics, and even Robert Pattinson found the show funny, which the Personal Shopper star must definitely be happy about.

It’s often wondered whether or not Kristen and Robert will ever manage to be on speaking terms again, but judging by Pattinson’s reaction to his ex-girlfriend’s performance on SNL last week, insiders note that there’s no bad blood between either of them.

It seems as if both of them have moved on with their lives. At this given point, Kristen definitely doesn’t see a reason why she shouldn’t make fun of a disastrous situation.

The cheating scandal stunned her fans at the time, but looking back at it, and seeing Trump’s obsession with the news that Stewart had not been faithful to her boyfriend is something that just couldn’t be overlooked when writers were coming up with fun-filled comments for the actress’s segment.

And Kristen seemed to have been a good sport, seeing no problem as to why she shouldn’t give her approval to the humorous jokes.

It definitely seems as if Robert Pattinson and Kristen are both on good terms with one another, especially with knowing that he found her appearance on Saturday Night Live hilarious.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]