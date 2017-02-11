Taylor Swift New Album Almost Complete: How She’s Keeping Songs Under Wraps

Taylor Swift is close to finishing up her forthcoming album, and according to reports, the singer is taking no chances with any of her new songs leaking online.

Swift, who hasn’t released an album since 2014, is expected to make one of the biggest returns to the music industry this year, and with previous outlets having claimed that the tracks are rather controversial, Taylor Swift wants to surprise her fans when it’s all ready for the world to hear.

The “Shake It Off” songstress found herself in a lot of controversy throughout 2016, dealing with her breakup from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, before finding herself caught in the midst of a feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

It’s said that Taylor Swift definitely has some tracks on the new record that will somewhat seem out of her character, but the former country artist has never been shy when it came to writing songs about ex-boyfriends and people she doesn’t like.

“Bad Blood” was famously said to have been a track penned by Taylor Swift after embarking in an ongoing Twitter spat with Katy Perry, who she claimed had stolen her backup dancers right before she was gearing up to plan for her next tour.

The album is almost complete, Hollywood Life shares, but what would probably surprise fans the most is the extreme measures Taylor Swift is taking in order to make sure that nothing leaks before she’s ready to release the full body of work later this year.

In an interview with Capricho magazine, her close friend Ed Sheeran recalls the time he was gearing up for studio sessions with the 27-year-old, admitting that when it comes to recording with Taylor, everything is kept super secretive, with nobody really knowing when the tracks will see the light of day.

“Taylor Swift would never [digitally] send new songs, no,” Ed tells the magazine. “I hear them, but it has to be with her. I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her.”

This time is no different, according to Hollywood Life, stressing that with albums constantly leaking before their actual release date, this certainly won’t be happening to Swift, who has a team that seems to have all the skills in the industry to avoid any snippets or demos appearing on social media.

Taylor Swift wants to surprise her fans with the new album — not just with the songs, but also with the revelation of the album name, title, and when they can get hold of a copy.

The outlet suggests that Swift is taking Beyonce’s approach by dropping the album unexpectedly — no date has been set just yet, but it’s coming. When Taylor has finalized all of the songs for the record, she is expected to put it out instantly, that way she reduces further chances of any music hitting the internet before they are supposed to come out.

“Taylor is almost done with her next album. She wants to drop it completely out of nowhere!” a source concludes.

As previously mentioned, fans can expect Taylor addressing her feud with Kanye West, along with some heavy hitting songs about Calvin Harris, who infamously accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating on him with Hiddleston behind his back.

Of course, nothing has been revealed by Taylor Swift’s team just yet, so it’s hard to say what exactly she’ll be talking about and how much she’s willing to reveal, but one thing that’s for sure is that an album from Taylor is being released sometime this year.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]