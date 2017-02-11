2017 Grammys: How To Live Stream, Who’s Performing, Who’s Presenting & More

The 2017 Grammys will be taking over the Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend and bringing out the biggest stars from the world of music and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know about the prestigious music ceremony, from the performers to the presenters and how to live stream the whole show.

When are the Grammys?

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on Sunday, February 12.

How to watch?

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Will the awards be live streamed?

CBS will live stream the entire Grammys ceremony, including the performances, through their CBS All Access subscription feature, while the Grammys red carpet will have an official live stream of its own via the organization’s official website from 3 p.m. ET.

E! News will also be offering a live stream feature from the Grammys red carpet, which will stream live online prior to the show via eonline.com from 4 p.m. ET.

Who’s presenting the Grammys?

The Late Late Show host James Corden will be taking the reins for the 2017 installment of the award show after shooting to fame and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in music, including a number of the big performers every night, via his viral segment Carpool Karaoke.

Who’s performing?

The performers list for the Grammys this year reads like a who’s who of music superstars.

A slew of huge musicians is scheduled to perform during the Grammys telecast, while viewers will also be treated to some big time collaborations.

Per BBC News, currently scheduled to perform solo on the Grammys stage are Katy Perry, Adele, Chance The Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini.

Beyonce is also rumored to be a performer on the night, just days after she announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, though neither she nor the Grammy association has officially confirmed the performer rumors.

As for the performers taking part in duets and collaborations, The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk, Alicia Keys will sing with country newcomer Maren Morris, Lady Gaga will be collaborating with Metallica, Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest will perform together, as will Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood and William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

There will also be a number of musical tributes taking place during the 2017 Grammys, as Bruno Mars will perform a tribute to the late Prince alongside band The Time. Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will perform a tribute to the Bee Gees, and John Legend and Cynthia Erivo will take to the stage together for an in memoriam segment honoring the stars we lost since the last Grammy telecast.

A tribute performance to the late George Michael is also reportedly planned for the ceremony, which host James Corden told E! News is “one of the most beautiful things [he’s] ever heard,” though the performers are yet to be confirmed.

Who will be presenting the performers and handing out the Grammys?

It’s not just with their performances that the Grammys have pulled out all the stops when it comes to their A-List names, as there’s also some big names heading to the show as presenters.

Broadway World revealed the big presenters list for the Grammys, which features a slew of past Grammy winners and current nominees taking on a presenters role this year.

According to the site, handing out the awards and introducing the performers this weekend are presenters Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Celine Dion, DNCE, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Paris Jackson, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Solange and John Travolta.

Who will win?

Fans will have to wait until the big night to see who goes home a winner, though it looks like the Grammys have a battle on their hands.

As well as being performers at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele and Beyonce will be going head-to-head in the award show’s biggest categories, as both ladies are nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Beyonce is leading the pack in terms of Grammy nominations, heading into the ceremony with nine potential Grammys to win, while Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, none of whom are currently publicly scheduled to perform or attend, sit just behind the superstar with eight nominations each.

Will you be tuning into the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this weekend?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]