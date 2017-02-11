Rob Kardashian Spending Valentine’s Day With Kris Jenner: Blac Chyna Split?

Rob Kardashian is reportedly planning to spend Valentine’s Day with his mom Kris Jenner amid reports his relationship with Blac Chyna is falling apart.

The couple, who made it known via social media in December that they had reconciled after an explosive fight, are still struggling to make their romance work, it has been claimed, with Rob supposedly having refused to live under the same roof as his fiancée.

It’s believed that their baby girl Dream is staying with Blac while Rob Kardashian has his own house nearby in Calabasas. Their living arrangements, which often leaves them separated for days, is one of the reasons why the duo is spending less time with one another.

In fact, one insider claims that their relationship is turning more into a friendship, with Rob still being present in Dream’s life but not really committing himself to being Blac’s boyfriend, especially since he spends most of his time away from her.

It’s claimed that Kardashian is still dealing with his personal issues. Last month, several news outlets claimed that the 29-year-old had severe trust issues and would often accuse Blac of cheating on him with other men.

This led to one of their explosive fights back in December, when Rob reportedly accused Chyna of cheating on him, leaving the former stripper so enraged, she physically attacked the sock designer and had to be restrained by Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, TMZ claims.

With Valentine’s Day being right around the corner, Rob Kardashian doesn’t have anything big planned for Blac Chyna. In fact, he’ll be surprised if he even sees her since he’s already making arrangements to spend this particular day with the woman that matters to him the most — his mom.

“This Valentine’s Day, though, Rob Kardashian wants to be drama free and nothing but love, which is why he’s planning on spending it with his mother!” a source tells Hollywood Life, insinuating that Rob fears being caught in yet another argument with Chyna, which he strongly wants to prevent from happening.

“Kris is seriously the only woman who Rob could ever count on. Rob’s already going to send her roses and chocolates to make sure she knows she’s loved,” the insider adds, making it known that Kardashian really appreciates his mother for always being there for him.

It should be noted that Kris Jenner allegedly doesn’t make much of the relationship her son shares with Chyna, especially after their fight two months ago.

Jenner made the conscious decision not to invite Blac to her Christmas party after hearing about the physical fight that became so intense, Corey had to intervene to calm the situation.

Rob’s own siblings have allegedly told him to end the relationship with Blac because it’s only going to hurt him in the long run, adding that he can still be present in his child’s life, but that doesn’t mean he has to stay with someone he supposedly no longer shares a deep connection with.

Kardashian and Chyna are rarely seen out in public these days, and that’s mainly because they supposedly spend most of their time apart.

Their relationship has become more of a friendship, and as Hollywood Life already mentions, it’s only a matter of time before Rob Kardashian calls it quits completely. He was convinced that things between him and Blac would work out, but that’s clearly proving itself not to be the case.

What do you make of Rob Kardashian wanting to spend Valentine’s Day with his mother instead of the mother of his child? Do you think the couple will last much longer?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]