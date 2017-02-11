Jennifer Lopez: How She Feels After Drake Split, Rapper Reunion With Rihanna

Is Jennifer Lopez bothered about Drake and his supposed plans to get back with Rihanna?

According to Hollywood Life, the singer couldn’t care less.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Drake and Jennifer had called it quits, with sources familiar to the situation explaining that their schedules contributed to them falling out of love with one another — they just couldn’t make it work because they were so busy, Us Weekly adds.

Another insider claimed otherwise, stressing that Drake still had feelings for Rihanna, who he called it quits with back in October, and instead of wasting his time with someone he didn’t share the same feelings for, he settled with the idea of ending the romance for good.

Whatever the case may be, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t seem to be bothered either way. Hollywood Life reports that J.Lo knew about Drake’s reputation before jumping into the relationship in December — Jennifer knew there was a chance she would get her heart broken.

But she never went into the romance thinking that it was potentially going to lead to anything more than just a hookup. Marriage and children were definitely not something she was planning for with Drake, so to no longer be in a relationship with him isn’t something she’s found hard to accept.

The “Booty” songstress reportedly considers the fling they had a fun moment for the two of them, and from the impression she has given, sources say that Jennifer Lopez is too busy with her career to even stress about no longer seeing Drake.

They will continue to remain friends, that’s for sure, but as far as a relationship is concerned, that’s never going to happen again.

“Jennifer Lopez has no hard feelings in this, she knew exactly what she was getting into with Drake,” a source explained. “She likes him but her expectations for the relationship were always pretty low.”

“She knew he was going out on this tour from the get-go, so it’s something she was emotionally prepared for, For once she kept her emotional boundaries very clear. As far as ever taking Drake seriously, she’s too smart for that.”

With Rihanna still being single, Drake is reportedly willing to try his best in the hopes of reconciling with his ex-girlfriend.

The couple went their separate ways over their clash of concerns for their future together. Rihanna allegedly pushed Drake for marriage and children, which the “One Dance” rapper supposedly stressed he wasn’t ready for, evidently choosing his career over the idea of starting a family with the proclaimed love of his life.

Again, Jennifer Lopez shares no ill feelings towards Drake, even if rumors about his plans to get back with Rihanna are true.

Jennifer is still expected to be featured on the Canadian-born hitmaker’s new album later this month. The twosome collaborated on several tracks together, back in January, but Lopez has said that she’s not entirely sure if any of them have made the cut for the upcoming release.

Either way, Jennifer Lopez, and Drake shared a short-lived relationship that lasted no more than two months. In that time, the duo seemed to have had a good time — even Drake, who Jennifer invited to meet her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez.

For right now, it’s said that the mother-of-two solely wants to focus her attention on her career. Jennifer Lopez has never found herself to be this busy before, with her Las Vegas residency being extended, a new album set to drop later this year, and her executive-produced TV show Shades of Blue returning to NBC.

Lopez has yet to confirm her split from Drake, but considering how private the twosome was about their relationship with one another, it’s most likely that Jennifer will try and let it all under the radar, a source gushed.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]