Tim McLean Killer Will Baker, Née Vince Li, Granted Absolute Discharge

Tim Mclean’s killer was granted an absolute discharge 9 years after stabbing, beheading and eating him. The killer who changed his name from Vince Li to Will Baker since the gruesome murder, was granted an absolute discharge on Friday because he was not criminally responsible for the murder of Tim McLean because at the time of the killing he was an untreated schizophrenic.

Will Baker’s absolute discharge means that he is a free man, and that Canada can no longer impose any conditions or monitor him in order to make sure that he takes his medication despite the fact that he did indeed murder Tim McLean.

The Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board granted Will Bake his freedom and stated that it “is of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public,” according to a Fox News report. In 1999, the Supreme Court of Canada held that if a person doesn’t pose a significant threat to public safety after being found not criminally responsible, then an absolute discharge must be granted. This means that there is no restrictions or legal obligations that Baker has to fulfill and he is now a free citizen of Canada.

The Details of Tim McLean’s Greyhound Bus Murder: Beheading and Cannibalism

Tim McLean was a 22-year-old carnival worker who had caught a bus traveling to Winnipeg. They were on a desolate stretch of road when the incident happened.

In “The Scream that Haunts the Forgotten Passengers of Bus 1170″ the Globe and Mail reports that Marlene Gregory was interviewed by police and reported the following to them.

“A strange, agitated man boarded the bus with her, she later told police. He had been pacing back and forth and talking to himself in a foreign language. When they stepped aboard the bus, at 5:55 p.m., the man sat toward the front. But after a smoke break, she saw him move to the rear, beside Mr. McLean.”

Tim McLean smiled at his killer, and asked him how he was doing. Later on, McLean closed his eyes and put on his headphone to listen to music. Will Baker said that he heard God’s voice telling him to kill McLean or “die immediately”.

He started stabbing McLean and that’s when the screams began as McLean fought for his life.

At this point Stephen Allison, 18, saw Baker stabbing McLean in the neck. Allison ran to the front of the bus, and shouted at the bus driver to pull the bus over. The passengers started to flee the bus. Allison’s wife was the last passenger left as “she was paralyzed with fear” and he had to physically pull her away from the knife-wielding killer Baker and his victim Tim McLean.

The bus driver, Bruce Martin, begged Baker to stop stabbing McLean but he did not. Martin called 911.

Baker, who later told psychiatrists that he thought McLean was an alien, beheaded Tim and waved the head to passengers outside. The killer also started to eat pieces of his body. Vice reports that the police later discovered Tim McLean’s nose, tongue and ear in Baker’s pockets.

Tim McLean’s Mother Has No Words

Mytoba reports that Tim McLean’s mother, Carol de Delley posted on her Facebook page that she has no words.

“This just in….vince li/will baker was granted an absolute discharge today by the Manitoba review board. I have no comment today. I have no words ….”

Tim’s mom has, according to Vice, said that she is concerned about what Baker may do if he chooses to not take his medication and the killer then becomes violent.

“The system will go, ‘Oops, this was not statistically supposed to happen. He’s been a model patient.”

Baker’s Plans for the Future

The Mirror reports that McLean’s killer plans to visit China to visit his family. Will Baker’s lawyer, Alan Libman says that Baker is not a danger to anyone.

“No one who has worked with him believes he’s a danger to anyone, no one who has worked with him has anything negative to say.

“He’s been hard-working, compliant, and has done everything that’s been asked of him.”

