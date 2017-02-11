Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Wedding Turmoil: ‘KUWTK’ Star Fears Cheating Affair

Rob Kardashian reportedly doesn’t trust Blac Chyna enough to marry her, it has been alleged.

The couple, who’ve shared an on-again, off-again relationship for the past 13 months, are said to be hitting another rough path with their romance, Page Six claims, with sources claiming that things are looking anything but good for the duo right now.

Back in December, Chyna infamously ditched Rob Kardashian after engaging in a physical fight with the reality star — one that turned so violent, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble reportedly had to restrain the former stripper from hitting her fiancé.

A week after the chaotic incident, Rob Kardashian made it known that he had reconciled with Blac, despite his family’s wishes to keep his distance from her, stressing that the mother-of-two had no right to put her hands on him.

Not paying attention to what some of his siblings have advised him to do, Rob assured himself that things would get better between the two — especially now that they have three-month-old Dream together.

According to People, however, that’s far from the case, revealing how the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna hasn’t improved one bit. While the duo still considers each other to be partners, they rarely spend quality time with one another like couples would do.

It’s even worse to then acknowledge the supposed fact that Kardashian doesn’t live with Chyna, he stays in his own home located in Calabasas. When asked whether he’s still seeing Blac, Rob claims that they are together, but from the way things have turned out lately, it seems as if the duo are bound to call it quits for good, an insider suggests.

“They are together, but not living together,” the insider tells Hollywood Life. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks, though.”

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her. Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys will cause another epic fight.”

The wedding, which was initially set to take place in April, has now been postponed again, and nobody knows whether or not it’s ever going to happen at this point — especially when considering the fact that Rob Kardashian and Chyna don’t even share the same house with one another.

Following their infamous fight in December, Kris Jenner allegedly came to the conclusion that she did not want Blac attending her Christmas party at her home, telling her daughters that she doesn’t condone violence, particularly not on Rob.

The 29-year-old has been very open with his ongoing anxiety struggle. On top of that, Rob hasn’t found it easy trying to maintain a healthy figure, and in times where he’s known to be feuding with Chyna, Kardashian’s weight skyrockets due to all the junk food he reportedly consumes.

As far as their relationship is concerned right now, Hollywood Life claims that Rob and Chyna are still an item, but as mentioned by previous sources, things aren’t looking too good, and the fact that they spend so much time apart proves that exact point.

Rob Kardashian’s sisters have sided with their mother, by choosing not to socialize and spend time with Blac — the altercation in December was so hurtful to hear for the family that they quickly realized it wasn’t a situation they were willing to entertain.

Of course, with Rob claiming he’s still seeing Chyna, the Kardashians respect that but they are not wiling to make up and pretend to be cordial with someone that allegedly put their hands on their brother.

What do you make of Rob and Chyna’s chaotic relationship?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]