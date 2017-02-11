Kourtney Kardashian ‘Secretly Dating Justin Bieber’: Scott Disick Jealous?

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending a lot of time with Justin Bieber lately, and according to reports, it’s the reality star’s way of getting back at her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

The twosome was said to have reconciled back in December, but soon after rekindling their romance, it wasn’t long before Kourtney realized that she wouldn’t be able to make the relationship work since Scott Disick can’t adjust to the family lifestyle she’s committed herself to.

Last month, the 37-year-old flew out to Costa Rica with her family, and while Scott tagged along, he reportedly brought his date with him, placing her in a hotel suite without informing Kourtney Kardashian beforehand.

It resulted in quite the nasty argument between the two since the vacation was supposed to have been a family getaway, not a trip for Scott to bring along his female companion — especially not when Kourtney is around.

Sources say that the mother-of-three has accepted the fact that she will never be able to make things work with Scott, at least as far as a relationship is concerned. And while she’s understanding when it comes to Disick surrounding himself with other women, his decision to bring a female companion on a family trip was uncalled for and disrespectful.

In what appears to be a rather spiteful way to get her revenge on Disick, Kourtney Kardashian is spending a considerable amount of time with Justin Bieber, People affirms, who she has been romantically linked to in the past.

Hollywood Life claims that Kourtney has had enough of the disrespect and wants her ex-boyfriend to know what it’s like to be humiliated in front of friends and family members.

It’s said that Scott still has feelings for Kardashian, but since she won’t tolerate his partying lifestyle, Kourtney isn’t willing to give the father of her children another chance.

And with that in mind, the TV star seems to know how to push Scott’s buttons, and while her dinner dates and public outings with Justin are said to be completely innocent, Kourtney Kardashian likes the idea of Disick thinking that she’s hooking up with the “Sorry” pop star.

“Kourtney spending time with Justin is her subtle way of getting sweet revenge on Scott for his recent poor behavior in Miami,” the source reveals.

“When Kourtney is around Justin, she feels young, sexy, hot and she knows it drives Scott crazy. Whenever Scott goes on a babe bender, Kourtney gets even by seeking a little comfort from and hanging with longtime friend Justin.”

It’s already been stressed that the only thing Kourtney Kardashian wants from Scott at this given point is for him to be actively involved in the lives of his three children.

Having already struggled to comprehend why Scott reportedly finds the need to party so much with his friends, the reality star is hopeful that even though she no longer shares a romantic relationship with her former beau, she wants to co-parent the kids with Scott to the best of their abilities.

The Kardashians’ trip to Costa Rica was reportedly filmed for the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on March 13.

It’s very likely that fans will get to see the drama unfold between Kourtney and Scott, since sources made it very clear that the argument was so intense, Kourtney was horrified at the thought of Scott hooking up with his female friend at a nearby hotel while he’s supposed to be spending time with his family.

What do you make of Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship with Justin Bieber, and if she wants to co-parent her children with Scott, should she really be teasing him by making it seem as if she’s in a relationship with a 22-year-old?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]