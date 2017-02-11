‘A Dash Of Love’: In Hallmark TV Movie–Chef Discovers Food, Love, And Romance

A Dash Of Love is the latest romance comedy movie that will premiere on the Hallmark Channel tonight. A Dash Of Love was originally titled A Pinch Of Love and is directed by Christie Will Wolf. The movie, which is based on a teleplay written by Sib Ventress, Judith Berg, and Sandra Berg, is about a woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant. It stars Jen Lilly as Nikki Turner, Brendan Penny as Paul Dellucci, Peri Gilpin as Holly Hanson, Kandyse McClure as Angela, Frances Flanagan as Trish Dellucci, Eric Pollins as Marty Dellucci, Antonio Cayonne as Jerrod, Benjamin Wilkinson as Henry Seagar, Kelly-Ruth Mercier as Beth, John Innes as Gus, Guy Christie as Food Critic, Frank Zotter as Manager #1, Lisa Kimberley as Assistant.

Synopsis of A Dash Of Love (A Pinch Of Love)

Nikki Turner has been working as a cook in the Flo Two Diner for a while. But when the diner closes down suddenly, Nikki finds herself without a job. Opportunity comes her way when she gets the chance to work for Holly Hanson, a famous culinary book author with her own restaurant.

Holly Hanson hires Nikki as her assistant. But there is just one thing: Nikki can’t cook in the restaurant just yet. Seeing that Nikki is passionate and determined to hone in on her craft. Holly allows Nikki to stay at the restaurant after closing time so that she can work on her recipes and tasty dishes.

However, Holly Hanson isn’t just being nice, she has a plan: to steal Nikki’s recipes by using a hidden camera that will record her every cooking move after hours.

Without her knowledge, Nikki designs and creates the most delicious recipes with the intention of using them someday when she gets the chance to step into the role of chef. But Nikki’s dream is destroyed when Holly fires her, along with executive chef Paul Delucci, after she catches them on camera in the kitchen after work.

Soon Nikki realizes that hiring and firing her was all part of Holly Hanson’s plan to steal her scrumptious recipes to rebuild her own brand by offering new dishes for her restaurant while passing them off as her own creations.

Paul Delucci develops deep romantic feelings for Nikki and wants to help her come up with the perfect plan to fight back. Together they set up a 3-day opening at Nikki’s old stomping ground–the Flop Two Diner–in the hopes that they will drum up enough support to open permanently.

Actress Jen Lilley (via Hallmark Channel)

“Jen Lilley is best known for her role as Theresa Donovan on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and her portrayal of Maxie Jones on ABC’s General Hospital. She also appeared in the Academy Award-winning film, The Artist. She’s been a series regular and guest-starred on several sitcoms, including MTV’s improvised comedy series, Disaster Date. Her most recent projects in post production include feature films Mommy I Didn’t Do It, The Wedding Do Over, Galileo, Where Are You Bobby Browning and Crossing Streets, and television appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and new series, The Encounter.

Actor Brendan Penny (via Hallmark Channel)

“Brendan Penny recently starred as Detective Brian Lucas in the ABC/USA crime-drama series Motive, and plays Kevin O’Brien in the Hallmark Channel original series Chesapeake Shores. On the film front, Penny can be seen opposite Ron Perlman and Trace Adkins in The Virginian. Penny landed a series regular role on The Assistants for The N Channel, and also appeared in the Lifetime movie, Held Hostage. In 2012, he appeared in the Reelz Channel mini-series Ring of Fire, and additional television credits include guest-starring roles in Blade: The Series, Flashpoint, The Killing, Stargate: Atlantis and Supernatural.

Hallmark’s A Dash Of Love (A Pinch Of Love) is executive produced by Kim Arnott with Chris Wilson listed as the producer. Filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

Tune into A Dash Of Love tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel. A Dash Of Love is all part of Hallmark’s celebratory programming for Valentine’s Day. Did you see last week’s Locks Of Love?

[Featured Image by Bettina Strauss/Crown Media]