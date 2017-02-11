Nicki Minaj Wants New Boyfriend After Meek Mill Split — Could Drake Be The One?

Nicki Minaj is actively looking to start a new relationship, having confirmed reports that she is no longer seeing rapper Meek Mill.

The couple split last month, People confirms, with sources claiming that Nicki Minaj allegedly couldn’t deal with the constant arguing she found herself in whilst committing herself to the two-year relationship.

Sources claimed that Nicki had often thought about her future with Meek, stressing to friends that she was more than ready to settle down, have children, and get married, but because of the ongoing arguments, Minaj settled with an untimely breakup instead.

And while the “Starships” hitmaker has only been single for a month, Hollywood Life reveals that Nicki Minaj isn’t giving up on love just yet. After all, she still wants to fulfill her dreams to be walked down the aisle and have a child of her own.

According to an insider, Nicki is making several changes in her life that’ll help her find the right man — she’s not particularly looking for another rapper. Instead, the 34-year-old wants a man that she stands to have a long-lasting future with, regardless of his occupation, but preferably not someone from the music industry.

“Nicki’s changing up her diet. She’s tired of eating at the same rap and hip hop buffets. It’s just a lot of cheap food that taste good in the moment but leaves her feeling like shit and full of regrets the next day,” the source claims.

“Meek, Drake, Wayne, she has love for them all, but they aren’t ready and will never be ready for a Michelin star entree like her.”

It’s unfortunate for Nicki Minaj since she originally saw herself settling down with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels, who she was in a committed relationship with for well over 10 years. But after the producer’s alleged cheating affair, the twosome split, leaving Nicki heartbroken, but still finding it in herself to move on and eventually fall into the arms of Meek Mill.

Now that this relationship has fizzled out, Hollywood Life suggests that Nicki Minaj is doing all that she can to avoid from being played again. The “Only” female rapper couldn’t ask for anything more than just to find a guy who respects her and shares a similar mindset, which Meek and Safaree supposedly lacked.

“Nicki would love to be in a bomb relationship. She’d love to have a man sweep her off her feet and really make her happy. And a man who could just love and caress every inch of her body,” the insider added.

Initial reports had claimed that Nicki Minaj’s recent reconciliation with rapper Drake was heavily insinuating that the twosome was seeing one another, but a rep has already denied those allegations, stressing they are nothing more than good friends.

Nicki and Drake shared an infamous falling out, back in 2015, after Drake unveiled his diss track aimed at the female rapper’s then-boyfriend Meek Mill. Minaj chose sides with her former lover at the time, convinced that he was the man she was going to spend the rest of her life with.

The duo reportedly didn’t speak for well over a year, but now as Nicki Minaj is gearing up to finalize her upcoming fourth studio album, it’s being suggested that fans shouldn’t rule out a collaboration from the two by the end of the year.

Some of their biggest songs have come through their teamwork together, which is definitely beginning to give fans the impression that all is well between Nicki Minaj and her pal.

Meanwhile, sources say that Minaj has moved on and most definitely won’t be reconciling with Meek in the near future.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]