WWE News: Bray Wyatt Expected To Become WWE Champion At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has proven to be one of the best characters WWE has on the roster, but could his hard work finally pay off this Sunday when he could end up becoming the WWE Champion for the first time? WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday evening, and the WWE SmackDown Live brand is expected to put on a great event.

The EC event happens to be the last PPV before WrestleMania 33 for the blue brand, which means they’ll set some stuff up for upcoming WrestleMania matches. On top of this, they will try to settle things between some people heading into the biggest event of the year for WWE. However, the big match will of course be the Elimination Chamber match, the very thing the PPV is about obviously.

This year, John Cena will put his title on the line against Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, AJ Styles, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose inside the Chamber. As of now, there are no plans in place for Ambrose, Corbin, and Styles heading into WrestleMania, but that is expected to change. Meanwhile, there are huge plans in place for Bray Wyatt.

According to various sources, the plan at WrestleMania for Bray Wyatt is to have him take on the Royal Rumble winner and Wyatt Family member, Randy Orton. This means he must be WWE Champion heading into the event, which makes a lot of sense. WWE has been planning for Wyatt/Orton at WrestleMania for months now. It is interesting that they decided to put the title in the rivalry, but this is pretty big for both men.

Orton and Wyatt will not be main eventing WrestleMania like WWE tries to claim. They will be part of “one of the main events.” This is Vince McMahon’s BS claim that there can be multiple main events on the show when WWE fans and everyone with a brain knows the last match on the card is the actual main event. As of now, the last match on the card is expected to be Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg.

Despite this, the fact that Bray Wyatt is set to become the WWE Champion is huge for him as a WWE Superstar. On top of this, working in a huge match at WrestleMania is big for Wyatt and his career thus far. The interesting thing to wait on is if WWE will finally let Wyatt win a match at the event, as so far he has yet to do so sadly.

There are some reports that claim Orton will end up beating Bray in the match, as it would sort of be the culmination of their rivalry as the two have been involved in the longest storyline within WWE. The two have battled ever since September really, and this ended up pushing Randy into the Wyatt Family after what many believe was a sort of brainwashing of The Viper.

One would imagine that it would be best for Orton to win their match at WrestleMania, as he would want to get payback after everything that Bray Wyatt put him through. Obviously Wyatt brainwashing Orton would not be something The Viper would be happy about, which would mean he would want to get retribution on Bray.

Of course the rub in all of this is that Wyatt would end up losing at WrestleMania and would only hold his WWE Championship for a little over a month. However, he may be defending the title on WWE SmackDown Live between now and then. John Cena would clearly want a rematch after his loss at WWE Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile AJ Styles has yet to get his one on one rematch for the title either, which means he would want to battle Bray Wyatt as well.

This would end up giving Bray Wyatt a couple defenses with the WWE Title, and that would be big for him to have heading into WrestleMania. This would mean that a loss in his first defense against Randy Orton would not happen, as he would beat others heading in and if Orton does beat him it wouldn’t seem as bad at the end of the day.

