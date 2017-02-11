Watch Milo Ventimiglia And ‘This Is Us’ Cast Prank An Unsuspecting Fan

Milo Ventimiglia was filming a night scene for his new hit series This is Us when he noticed the person in the house next door to their filming location was watching, of all things, This is Us on his tv. Ventimiglia couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have a little fun given the odd circumstances and gathered up a few other members of the cast to give the This is Us fan the surprise of a lifetime.

The neighbor, who identified himself as “Fred,” began giggling when he realized it was Milo Ventimiglia standing at the door. Ventimiglia posed for pictures before calling over the teenage actors who portray “the big three” on This is Us, Niles Fitch, Logan Shorter, and Hannah Zeile, for a shot with the gushing fan.

This is Us is the story of the Pearson family, their trials and tribulations, their connections and conflicts, and of course a shared birthday. Along with Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us costars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, with each week taking viewers on a journey through the decades.

Prior to even airing its debut, This is Us was the most watched trailer in NBC’s history, beating out all of the other fall premiere television shows with more than 50 million views in just eleven days according to Deadline. Destined to be a hit, Milo and company frequently sit atop the Tuesday night ratings, and the show has already received critical recognition with Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild nominations.

Milo and the rest of the cast have been embracing the tremendous success of This is Us with grace and gratitude. Ventimiglia already experienced the joy of being on an endearing and successful tv show when he played Rory Gilmore’s boyfriend “Jess” on the Gilmore Girls, but Milo’s role on This is Us is showing a more seasoned and mature Ventimiglia.

When asked where Milo gets his inspiration from to play the Pearson patriarch, Ventimiglia noted the similarities between his own father and his This is Us role.

“I feel like Jack has the same heart as my father. My father was a very fun dad; he was always coaching our soccer sports teams, he made sure that we had activities to do. He was kind of goofy and fun. But at the same time, he had a lot of lessons to teach us. try and reflect a lot of how I was raised by my father in the character that I’m playing now in being a dad. You gotta be strong for these kids. You also have to be fun and teach them all the lessons, not just one, or two, or three,” Ventimiglia said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While fans of This is Us were crushed earlier in the season to discover Milo’s character “Jack” meets an untimely death, the series’ frequent use of flashbacks means Ventimiglia’s tenure on the show could go on for quite some time. The anticipation of Jack’s demise has become this century’s “who shot J.R.” as viewers tune in each week hoping for some sort of resolution to the mystery of how and when Mr. Pearson passes away.

As This is Us plays out and viewers get a deeper glimpse into the soul of Milo Ventimiglia’s character, one thing is for certain. Though we know his death is imminent, we will be devastated all over again when we get the details. That is, of course, unless Milo let’s some of his Gilmore Girls brooding Jess rise to the surface.

This is Us airs on NBC Tuesday nights. Check your local listings for times.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]