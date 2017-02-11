Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Team Up With The Avengers In ‘Infinity War’ [Video]

Marvel Studios revealed to excited fans in a Facebook video released late on Friday, February 10, that the Guardians of the Galaxy will team up with the Avengers superheroes — Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man — in the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War.

The video (see below) includes footage from previous Avenger movies and behind-the-scenes interviews with stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (the new Spider-Man) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) on their first day on set at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

The video also includes several pieces of concept art for the movie, one of which offers a glimpse of the Guardians of the Galaxy/Avengers team-up in the offing — Rocket Raccoon blasting away side-by-side with Thor, the god of thunder.

Downey, 51, and Pratt, 37, also appeared in a six-minute Facebook Live event from the set, taking questions from fans and showing off the set’s impressive CGI recognition system. During the livestream, fans saw 20-year-old Holland, his face covered with black dots used for the facial recognition system.

Holland gushed excitedly about the opportunity to join the cast of Avengers: Infinity War, with stars such as Downey and Pratt.

“I remember actually going to see the first Avengers with one of my best mate’s from home and I’d never have dreamed that I’d ever be in one of these movies, let alone playing Spider-Man,” the youngster said.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that two movies will be shot back-to-back. The first, Avengers: Infinity War, is set for release on May 4, 2018, and the second, scheduled for release on May 3, 2019, has not been titled.

The movies are being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

The screenplay is by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

According to Feige, the two movies represent the culmination of the storyline from Iron Man (2008).

Iron Man’s beef with Captain America that started in Civil War continues.

“Tony is not talking to Steve… The Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it,” says screenplay co-writer Christopher Markus. “The world is vulnerable.”

“The end of [Civil War] was very much a set up for what these movies would be. We always had a sense of that. Tony’s not talking to Steve [Rogers]. The Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it. The world is vulnerable.”

The latest supervillain is Thanos (Josh Brolin) who is trying to collect the six Infinity Gems to create the Infinity Gauntlet. The six Infinity Gems are the ultimate source of controlling power over the space and time fabric of the physical universe.

The Vision is powered by one of the Infinity Gems and Doctor Strange is able to distort space and time using an Infinity Gem contained in his amulet, the Eye of Agamotto.

Anyone who holds the six stones can use them to gain omnipotent power.

“We know they’re going to face Thanos. We’ve been setting that up since Avengers 1,” Feige reveals.

“How do you do that in a way that’s unexpected, that pits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anybody they’ve ever faced, and yet make them completely unprepared to face them? Well, tear them apart. Which is why we made Civil War before Infinity War.”

With the Avengers having fallen apart, Tony Stark is trying to save the world alone. The video includes a concept art of Stark standing with sentinel droids similar to the one he deployed in Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“Tony senses this greater threat approaching, so he is doing everything in his power to keep the Earth safe,” Joe Russo explains.

But regrettably, fans will have to wait until May next year to see how Stark and the Avengers fare against the most powerful supervillain they have ever faced.

The confirmed cast includes Josh Brolin as the supervillain Thanos; Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (The Mighty Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Scarlett Johansson (The Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff).

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]