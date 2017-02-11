‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: An Overdue Reunion – Hope Brady’s Miracle

Days Of Our Lives fans have been wondering for weeks what will happen to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). After being sentenced to prison for Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) murder, she ended up on the run. The Salem villain turned out to be alive and living in Prague. Even though he was caught, Stefano escaped and disappeared without a trace. What will happen to Hope now?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Earlier this week, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) came up with a plan to lure Stefano DiMera to a masquerade ball. It worked and even though he fled, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and the others caught him. He was arrested and put in a jail cell, which was Joseph Mascolo’s final appearance on the soap opera. However, he suddenly vanished.

Even though Stefano escaped, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal there is good news for Hope Brady. Even though the villain got away, there is proof that Stefano is alive. That means the charges against Hope will be dropped. She finds this out when she is searching online to prove that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is the person responsible for Hattie being in prison. Hope comes across an article revealing that the charges against her have been dropped. Kristian Alfonso explains what is going through Hope’s mind.

“I don’t think she can believe it or gather her thoughts. I think she really believes in miracles. How is this even possible? She saw the body and thought she had really killed Stefano.”

Even though the murder charges against Hope are dropped, she is still in trouble. She has to deal with the consequences of escaping from prison. She decides to go back to Salem. Hope tries to convince Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to come with her. However, he stays behind because he just isn’t ready. Hope ends up going back to Salem without him.

On Days Of Our Lives, Hope Brady goes to the police station when she arrives in Salem. Rafe is in the interrogation room. She rushes in and gives him a hug. Even though some fans don’t care for Rafe and Hope together, he was committed to proving Stefano was alive. He never gave up and did whatever was necessary to help her.

After making her statement to Lt. Raines, Andre comes in and is not happy. He informs Hope that he plans on exposing Rafe and Roman’s (Josh Taylor) part in covering up her crime. However, she turns the tables on him. Hope lets Andre know that she is aware it was him who stole millions of dollars from the company Hattie worked for. She also tells Andre that there is evidence that proves it. If he keeps quiet about Rafe and Roman, then she won’t expose his crime. He agrees to Hope’s terms, but is puzzled about how she figured it out.

Having the charges dropped is not the only thing Hope is happy about, Alfonso explained.

“She’s free. It’s a new life, a new beginning. Aside from missing life with her family and her children, she now knows in her soul that she did not kill anyone.”

As seen in the preview for Days Of Our Lives next week, Hope will attend Steve and Kayla‘s (Mary Beth Evans) wedding. Regarding her future, Alfonso thinks Hope will want her job back. However, she will have to prove herself, especially since Lt. Raines doesn’t like her or any of the Bradys in Salem.

What do you think of Hope Brady’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives?

