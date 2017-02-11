‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Feb. 13-17: Sam In Danger, Carly Murders Ava?

General Hospital spoilers for February 13 to 17 promises more scheming, action, and blackmail. Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) is still in hiding and her brother Julian Jerome (William deVry) needs to make a difficult decision to protect his family.

Which Jerome Sister?

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is suspected to be the woman behind the bombing and she is currently in police custody. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will be shocked when he learns that Ava has been involved in the police investigation. However, Ava is going to be more surprised when Julian refuses to be her alibi.

Ironically, Ava has been implicated because of Julian’s recording that his sister is behind the bombings. There are also pictures of Julian and a blond woman. For now, no one knows that Olivia is a Jerome and everyone thinks that Ava is the sister that Julian is talking about. Even if the evidence suggests that Ava is involved in Morgan Corinthos’ death, Ava confides to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) that she had nothing to do with the bombing.

Olivia shows no signs of stopping her evil deeds. General Hospital spoilers also reveal that she would be happy that Ava is being questioned in her stead. It seems that the mob boss knows how to stay on top of her game. Julian’s hands are still tied since people think Liv is Ava’s generous AA sponsor. Unbeknownst to everyone, she threatened to harm Julian’s loved ones if her brother does anything to annoy her.

Julian will try to strike a deal with his sister but Liv is bent on getting her revenge. Instead of striking a bargain, Liv threatens Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), baby Leo, and other people important to Julian.

As the police investigation intensifies, Liv will make her way to the General Hospital to stir some trouble with Dr. Kelly Lee (Minae Noji). While at the hospital, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) seems to have recognized Liv and tries to call out to her. General Hospital teasers hint that Anna recognized her after all.

There is new evidence that clears Sonny’s name. The latest General Hospital spoilers suggest that the homeless man Buzz might return to Port Charles. His testimonial can clear Sonny’s name but his life could be in serious danger. After all, Olivia Jerome will not rest until she eliminates everyone who can connect her to the crime.

Carly Gets Murderous

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week suggests that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will be blinded with rage. Carly was furious with Sonny (Maurice Benard) when her husband breaks his house arrest to seek revenge. However, when she learns that Ava is behind the death of their son, she is going to be blinded by rage. Carly will go straight for Ava with the intention of killing the woman herself.

On the subject of scheming, Sonny will confront Nelle now that he is positive of the woman’s falsity. Now that Sonny is free to leave his house anytime, Nelle is going to have a tough week ahead according to General Hospital spoilers.

In an effort to become close to Nelle, Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) needs to make important choices. Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) is about to uncover Nelle’s secrets and when she does, Nelle would have so much to answer for. While it appears that Felicia can crack Nelle’s secret soon, it could be a trap. At the MetroCourt, Nelle was quick to approach Felicia to talk about her boyfriend. It seems that Nelle wants Felicia to discover than she slept with Sonny.

With the upcoming February sweeps and the involvement of the mob, it is going to be another exciting week according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

