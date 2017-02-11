Spider-Man Won’t Be The Only Marvel Character New To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Of course, Marvel fans expect to see the core Avengers’ cast in Avengers: Infinity War, but the latest film in the franchise is turning out to be a much more epic offering with familiar names from all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it might have been expected by fans of the Avengers films, it has only recently been confirmed that Spider-Man will be a part of Avengers: Infinity War, adding his unique web slinging abilities to what is already expected to be an intense superhero free-for-all. Now, it seems another fan favorite franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy, is being added to the mix, leaving Marvel fans wondering where this will all end.

Spider-Man Is Confirmed To Be Swinging Into Avengers: Infinity War

The news that Spider-Man would be a part of the upcoming Infinity War film was revealed when Robert Downey, Jr. recently hosted a Facebook live event, reports SF Gate. During the Q&A, Tom Holland made an appearance and revealed he would be playing Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War.

Later, Marvel confirmed this news, sharing that Holland’s character would definitely be playing a part in the next chapter of the Avengers story.

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in last year’s Avengers: Civil War and will reprise the character in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is due out July 7.

While details about Avengers: Infinity War are limited, it has been revealed that Thanos will be the primary villain and the heroes will unite to stop him from collecting all of the Infinity Stones.

Also joining the film will be Benedict Cumberbatch, who will reprise his Doctor Strange character.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Join The Fight

People reports that Marvel has spilled more news about Avengers: Infinity War, sharing that the cast has again been expanded to welcome the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy in their planned intergalactic battle. Given so many new heroes joining this fight and the obvious excitement of seeing Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill fighting alongside Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, just to name a few, one has to wonder when we’ll be hearing more about Thanos’ team of supervillains.

While the news about Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy joining Avengers: Infinity War is enough to send Marvel fans into a frenzy, there is still reason to keep our excitement in check. When the original Avengers team left off in Civil War, the heroes weren’t exactly on the best of terms.

“Tony is not talking to Steve… The Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it,” says Christopher Markus, who co-wrote the Avengers: Infinity War screenplay with Stephen McFeely. “The world is vulnerable.”

Markus says this story arc has always been planned as a part of the greater story, which has been in play since The Avengers first hit theaters in 2012. Even with that first film, it was known that things would eventually lead to Thanos (who will be played by Josh Brolin) and the search for the Infinity Stones.

Markus says that driving a wedge between the Avengers has been a necessary part of telling that story.

“We know they’re going to face Thanos. We’ve been setting that up since Avengers 1,” adds the Avengers: Infinity War producer, Kevin Feige. “How do you do that in a way that’s unexpected, that pits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anybody they’ve ever faced, and yet make them completely unprepared to face them? Well, tear them apart. Which is why we made Civil War before Infinity War.”

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

