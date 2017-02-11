Gwen Stefani To Blake Shelton: ‘Be Nice’ To ‘The Voice’ Costar Adam Levine

Gwen Stefani had to warn her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, to be on his best behavior at Adam Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

On Friday, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine took their TV bromance to the famous stretch of Hollywood sidewalk paved with pink stars. Adam was being honored with his own Walk of Fame star, and Blake was asked to say a few words during the ceremony. Gwen Stefani joined the guys at the event, and she tried to save Adam from being mercilessly mocked by her boyfriend.

“Be nice!” Gwen shouted as Blake joined Adam Levine onstage.

Gwen Stefani was certainly nice to her two Voice costars. She declared both guys “Babes” in a Snapchat photo that was taken shortly before Adam Levine’s Walk of Fame ceremony began, and she drew a heart around them in another picture that she snapped during Blake’s speech.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Blake was having a hard time lavishing Adam with love. He just wanted to playfully poke fun at his pal like he does on The Voice.

“Imagine my disappointment when I found out this wasn’t a roast,” Blake quipped.

Blake Shelton managed to keep the Adam insults at a minimum, and he proceeded to talk about how much he values the friendship of one of his closest costars on The Voice.

“If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy. But I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey.”

As Shefani fans know, Blake didn’t just find a new BFF when he signed on for The Voice, he also found love on the set of the NBC singing competition. Both he and Gwen Stefani happened to be going through divorces while they were filming Season 9 of the show, and they found strength in each other during those difficult times. Eventually, their unlikely friendship developed into something more.

Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani surprised him just as much as his friendship with Adam Levine did. As Gossip Cop reports, he has described his relationship with Gwen as “weird” and “odd.”

“It’s a little weird, but I get it… We could not be, on paper, any more different,” Blake said during an appearance on Today. “I’m a country singer and she’s a ska, rock, pop, whatever it is. It’s just an odd idea. But man, it’s a lot of fun. I’ve got to be honest about that.”

Gwen and Blake are currently having “a lot of fun” on the set of The Voice. Alicia Keys, the only Season 12 coach who didn’t attend Adam Levine’s Walk of Fame Ceremony, recently shared a few behind-the-scenes videos on her Snapchat. Some of Blake’s goofball personality has seemingly rubbed off on Gwen, who tried to trick Alicia into thinking that she’s clueless about how Snapchat works. Gwen’s fans know that this definitely isn’t the case.

“Gwen is pretending like she don’t know what Snap is… liar!” Keys said in one video.

Alicia Keys also used the bunny Snapchat filter on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Gwen was such a fan of the way her honey bunny looks with long ears and whiskers that she decided to make her new Twitter profile picture a screenshot of bunny Blake.

The Voice coaches might be having a blast together on the set of the show, but Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend better watch his back. During an interview with the Insider, Alicia Keys revealed that it’s going to be everyone against Blake Shelton during Season 12.

“The three of us are totally 1,000 percent against Blake,” Keys said. “And one day we’re going to break him down.”

However, Blake seems to fear girlfriend Gwen Stefani the most. This is because Blake won Season 7 of The Voice after stealing an artist Gwen saved during the Battle Rounds, country singer Craig Wayne Boyd.

“She’s got a little bit of a taste of it, and I think she’s got a score to settle with me,” Blake said of Gwen.

Perhaps Blake Shelton will be the one telling Gwen Stefani to “be nice” when The Voice returns to NBC on February 27.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]