Heavily Pregnant Natalie Portman Makes Public Appearances As Due Date Nears

Natalie Portman is getting closer to her due date, but she isn’t letting that stop her from getting out and about. The 35-year-old actress was recently spotted hiking in Los Angeles after attending the Oscar’s nominee luncheon on Monday.

Natalie wore a simple $65 black Topshop dress to the luncheon as she once again stunned fans with her maternity style. PopSugar reported on Portman’s red carpet look as the site said the dress was tailored to fit her pregnancy.

“Not only was her look classic, but it’s also affordable. The design is from Topshop and was only $65. The dress was custom-tailored for the actress, and she paired the look with a matching belt and flats from Christian Dior.”

Natalie’s baby bump look even landed her on the best-dressed list by Harper’s Bazaar for the Oscar event. Portman is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Aleph Portman-Millepied.

Portman is expecting her second baby sometime in the spring as previously reported by Hollywood Life. Natalie had stated at the end of November she looks more pregnant than she actually is due to her small stature.

“…the actress revealed to host Jimmy Fallon, 42, that because she’s small, everyone thinks she’s going to have the baby any day now, but in reality she has quite some time go.”

The actress went on to tell Fallon she was newly pregnant over the summer and expected people to notice she wasn’t drinking. However, the talk show host simply assumed Natalie was trying to be healthy. And it seems she’s still trying to be as active as possible even as her due date nears.

The Daily Mail reported Portman was spotted going for a hike this past week in Los Angeles despite her burgeoning baby bump.

“Natalie Portman is due in a matter of weeks…The 35-year-old star, who has been promoting her Kennedy movie Jackie, was seen going on a hike with a female pal in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday.”

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Portman is seen wearing skinny jeans and an oversized striped sweater as she got some cardio in before her due date.

“The beauty wore a grey-and-black striped sweater with pockets on the front that was stretched as far as it could go thanks to her large bump.”

The site adds Portman is in Los Angeles as she gears up for the award show after being nominated for her role in Jackie.

“The Hollywood vet has been nominated by several awards shows for her role as Jacqueline Kennedy in the movie Jackie.”

Natalie made headlines for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in the film. Now, she’s making headlines with her maternity style as her due date obviously draws closer and closer. The Daily Mail once again covered her pregnancy fashion as she geared up for a rainy day in Los Angeles.

“Natalie Portman nearly burst out of her raincoat as she got caught in the rain early on Monday, before heading to the 89th Annual Oscars Nominees’ Luncheon.”

The site claims Portman seemed annoyed by the weather as she managed to only do a few buttons of her raincoat.

“The No Strings Attached actor was visibly annoyed by the wet weather as she made her way down the sidewalk with her mouth drawn tight in a bit of a grimace.”

And Instagram commenters seemed to think Natalie looked fatigued at the Oscars luncheon as well as they shared their opinions online.

“She looks tired”

Others seemed surprised the actress hasn’t given birth yet as her belly continues to grow.

“She still hasn’t given birth yet?”

Yet still, Portman’s fans agreed her latest red carpet look suited her and her pregnancy as she appeared casual and comfy.

“I like this look better than the tents she’s been wearing to the awards shows!”

