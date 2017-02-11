‘Blindspot’ Updates: Major Death, And Weller To Realize His Feelings For Jane

Blindspot is heading toward a shocking twist. Jaimie Alexander, who plays Jane on the series, has revealed that a character is set to exit Blindspot Season 2 soon.

Jaimie Alexander said to TV Guide that an upcoming episode of Blindspot Season 2 would feature a shocking death. She, however, did not reveal the name of the character.

There is a very shocking death that’s coming up that I just read last week that I didn’t know was going to happen. It’s very sad.

Jane and her FBI mates are in for some tough time after the unexpected exit of this character in Blindspot Season 2 Episode 16. They would be facing major repercussions, TV Guide reported. The episode is likely to air on March 1.

And speaking of her character, Jaimie Alexander told TV Guide that Jane would be seen dabbling a little more in romance in the upcoming episodes of Blindspot Season 2.

You will see Jane dabble a little bit more in romance. But it’s kind of like dating a bomb, you know what I mean? I feel bad for the guy.

She is probably talking about Oliver Kind (Jonathan Patrick Moore) and not Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton). The recent episode of Blindspot Season 2 saw Jane out on a date with Oliver, and it looked like the two would be meeting again soon.

Is is completely over between Jane and Weller (Jeller)? No, not yet and the new guy in Jane’s life might end up helping them get back to the place they were in before the freshman season finale. Weller and Jane’s little romance was nipped in the bud when the former found out that Jane was not his childhood friend, Taylor Shaw, and arrested her. In Blindspot Season 2, Weller and Nas (Archie Panjabi) were seen getting intimate, but their romantic relationship turned out to be short-lived.

Blindspot creator Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that Jane dating a new guy would help Weller realize his true feelings for her. He also said that Weller would feel jealous seeing Jane with another guy.

Sometimes it takes the person you like going on a date with someone to realize like, ‘Oh boy, I have feelings about this person.’ Even though it will feel like we’re moving it away from Jeller, I think it’s an important step in the process.

Meanwhile, Blindspot Season 2 Episode 13, titled “Name Not One Man,” revealed that Shepherd (Michelle Hurd), whose real name is Ellen Briggs, had been looking out for him for 20 years — since his cadet days in the military academy. She secretly sponsored Weller’s education and also stopped his promotion so that he would continue to remain in New York. Sandstorm sees Weller as a key asset. In the closing moments of the episode, Shepherd told him that he would have no choice but to join her.

Gero told EW that what Shepherd told Weller was central to the events that would unfurl in the final four episodes of Blindspot Season 2.

We’re setting up something pretty enormous at the end of this season that I think will be extraordinarily satisfying and this is the opening salvo.

NBC has released synopses for Episode 14 and Episode 15. “Borrow or Rob,” Episode 14 of Blindspot Season 2, will see FBI team infiltrating a secret society with the help of Rich Dotcom, played by Ennis Esmer.

A tattoo points the team toward a powerful collegiate secret society, but they can’t infiltrate it without the help of one of its alumni…Rich Dotcom.

Episode 15 of Blindspot Season 2 is titled “Draw O Caesar, Erase a Coward.” It will see team splitting into unconventional pairs to chase a lethal pair.

After a set of tattoos produces multiple leads, the team divides into unlikely pairings – Weller and Roman (Luke Mitchell); Jane and Zapata (Audrey Esparza); Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Reade (Rob Brown) – to chase down a deadly underworld courier.

Watch here Blindspot Season 2 Episode 13 final scene and promo for “Borrow or Rob.”

Blindspot Season 2 Episode 14 airs on Wednesday, February 15 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]