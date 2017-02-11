Anna Nicole Smith Still Dotes On Daughter Dannielynn From Beyond The Grave

Anna Nicole Smith was remembered on the 10th anniversary of her death this past Wednesday, but for her family, Anna is never far from their thoughts. While Smith’s passing brought a tragic end to her young and promising future, she wasn’t the only one in the family to have lost their lives at a young age. Daniel Wayne Smith, Anna Nicole’s 20-year-old son, also died of a drug overdose, just three days before Dannielynn Birkhead was born. Dannielynn would only know her mother for a few months.

Now, a decade later, Dannielynn reveals that she has grown to know Anna Nicole far better than anyone would have expected.

Virgie Arthur Hopes That A Common Love For Anna Nicole Smith Can Reunite Her With Her Granddaughter

According to Chron, it’s been seven years since Virgie, Smith’s mother, has seen or spoken with Dannielynn and she’s hoping that, as the world and her family takes time to remember Anna Nicole Smith, the rest of the family can find reason to reunite. Virgie says that her concern for a new relationship with Dannielynn isn’t just about forging new bonds. She feels Anna Nicole’s daughter may face some family demons in the future and, for that, she feels Smith’s daughter will need all of the help she can get.

“I want to be part of Dannielynn’s life. She is my daughter’s child and the only one left in that line of lives,” says Ms. Arthur. “She needs to know and one day, she will. One day, you will have problems with her and she’ll find where we’re at and she will come to find us to talk about her mother.”

While Virgie’s statements would seem to indicate that Dannielynn is being kept from her, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn’s father, says nothing could be further from the truth. He revealed that Ms. Arthur has always been welcome to visit with her granddaughter, but stipulates that she needs to call in advance.

Speaking of Dannielynn, Larry says the 10-year-old girl is as strong-willed and fearless as Anna Nicole Smith was in life. He adds that Dannielynn has developed a passion for roller coasters, which is as much excitement as the Birkheads experience at their Kentucky home.

Anna Nicole Smith Sends Dannielynn Special Gifts

According to Daily Mail, Anna Nicole Smith will again be remembered, when Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn appear on ABC’s 20/20 to talk about their memories of Smith and the ways in which the late model is still remembered by her family. It seems difficult for the young girl to talk openly about her mother on camera, preferring to share her love for french fries and her excitement over a recent Washington D.C. trip, but a poem written by Dannielynn and shared by Larry reveals more of the mother/daughter bond.

“Ever since my mother’s death, a friends of hers said she would send me pretty butterflies,” wrote Dannielynn of Anna Nicole Smith. “So butterflies chase me everywhere, and I let the butterflies come out of my pencil and fly on my paper with their wings of love.”

During the interview, Birkhead took the opportunity to reveal the truth about Anna Nicole’s drug usage, emphasizing that Smith was not out on the street looking for drug pushers to a get a fix. In reality, Birkhead says all of her drug usage was prescribed for pain, resulting from back pain and breast enhancement procedures. He adds that Smith wasn’t following the advised dosage and says Smith increased her drug usage, when she became pregnant with Dannielynn.

“I was concerned that she was – the medications that she was taking and what impact it would have on our child at the time,’ says Birkhead.

Due to questions of paternity, Birkhead wasn’t present for the pregnancy and birth, becoming involved only after a paternity test revealed that he was Dannielynn’s father. From there, Larry says he did what he could to help Anna Nicole cope with her brother’s death and the birth of her daughter.

Anna Nicole and Larry reunited and joined together as domestic partners in a civil ceremony just two weeks after Daniel Smith died of a drug overdose. Anna Nicole Smith would overdose and pass away just five months later.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]