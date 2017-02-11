Jimmy Fallon V. Alec Baldwin: Whose Donald Trump Impression Is Best? [Video]

Jimmy Fallon and Alec Baldwin competed against one another by impersonating President Donald Trump. The impromptu battle focused on deportation, China, and a “banana burrito.”

President Donald Trump has continued to ignite protests across the country, which is no laughing matter. However, Jimmy Fallon and Alec Baldwin managed to bring comedy to a dark situation on The Tonight Show on Thursday when each man gave their own impression of the controversial leader, according to The Huffington Post.

Alec Baldwin will be hosting Saturday Night Live this Saturday for the 17th time. Baldwin has had a gig on the NBC show, playing Donald Trump, since last year.

During one of Fallon’s favorite recurring game segments called “Box of Lies” ― where Fallon and his guest guess whether the other is lying about a hidden object ― Alec Baldwin burst into his Trump persona while trying to lie about having a Chewbacca mask with a blonde wig in front of him.

Fallon squinted his eyes, puckered his lips, and slapped down his hand after taking out a surgical glove packed with olives.

“It’s the grossest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Grab a box and tell me what’s in your box.”

Baldwin told Fallon that his object was a burrito filled with bananas.

“It’s a banana burrito!”

Fallon and Baldwin traded their Trump impressions back and forth.

The late night talk show host asked Baldwin if the burrito was from China.

Baldwin also joked that he “deported” the Honduran that delivered the burrito.

The political jokes continued on through Alec Baldwin’s interview. The actor said that he had bought his suit “from the Ivanka Trump men’s collection at Nordstrom’s” joking, “Big sale right now, 95 percent off of everything.”

Jimmy Fallon waded deeper into the political waters when he trashed the new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, calling her unqualified, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fallon mock-interviewed DeVos with writer and comedian Jo Firestone.

“I’m excited to be your new secretary of edu-Cake Boss.”

Firestone discussed plans for the education system, saying that we should swap out textbooks for pamphlets — one of which was for foreign languages that read “Just Speak English.”

“Mr. Trump wrote this one himself.”

Following President Trump’s inauguration, late-night shows have increasingly focused on Trump to improve ratings. Last week, The Late Night With Stephen Colbert topped Fallon’s The Tonight Show in overall ratings.

Jimmy Fallon was pretty heavily criticized last year prior to the election after interviewing Donald Trump and playfully tousling his hair.

President Donald Trump continues to spark controversy across America.

Earlier this week, during a meeting with senators, Trump taunted Democrats and told them that “Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” intending to insult Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to CNN.

Wonderful evening with Melania, Prime Minister Abe, Akie and my good friend Bob Kraft! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

Trump claimed that Warren only claimed to have Native American ancestry “because she has high cheekbones.”

The president was referring to Warren’s 2012 Senate race, where she cited the high cheekbones of her grandfather.

An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the White House. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Trump’s attack reportedly came unscheduled and unsolicited.

President Trump also used Thursday’s meeting at the White House to reignite the unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election.

