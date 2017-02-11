Khloe Kardashian Flashes ‘Revenge Body’ After Officially Dropping Odom From Name

Khloe Kardashian showed off her Revenge Body after officially dropping Odom from her legal name, following her divorce from fallen NBA player Lamar Odom.

Revenge is best served hot. Who better to promote her new show Revenge Body than Khloe Kardashian herself? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proudly flaunted her rock hard body in a mirror selfie on Friday, according to Daily Mail.

As Khloe helps people get their “revenge bodies,” she reminded everyone that she worked hard to get hers too. She showcased her toned stomach in a cropped hoodie.

The best project you'll ever work on is YOURSELF! Project KoKo is an everyday thing. Mind, body, soul ???????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Kardashian tugged at the waistband of her black and white workout leggings.

The official ex-Mrs. Lamar Odom appeared to be standing in a garage with a treadmill and a black car in the background.

Khloe posted videos of her workout on Snapchat with her two older sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

‘Good morning!’ ‘I am about to work out with my sisters. I’m just waiting for them, but I want to give you guys a really good, basic tip.’

Khloe continued to say that her number one tip would be to “drink three or four liters of waters a day.”

“Water flushes you out. It keeps you young, skin good, hair good, everything good.”

Kardashian made a point to say that it was worth a try, it was only water, and she would “bet you’re gonna like it” after trying it “for a week or so.”

Other videos on Khloe’s Snapchat story included the sisters working out with a male trainer in the background.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

On Kardashian’s new E! reality series, Khloe helps two contestants work out their emotional baggage and get the revenge body of their dreams.

In the most recent episode of Revenge Body, Khloe opened up about her marriage to Lamar Odom while talking to a contestant whose husband had separated from her.

“I wanted to be with Lamar and I would do anything. I never missed one home basketball game. That was who I was, but I took pride in that.”

Kardashian married Lamar Odom in 2009. She filed for divorce in 2013 after struggling with Lamar’s addiction issues and infidelities.

Obsessed with this campaign!! So proud of @goodamerican and all that we have accomplished – I hope you love this new collection!! So many new styles coming your way SOON!! #GoodAmerican #GoodSquad A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:01am PST

In 2015, Odom overdosed on a variety of drugs at a brothel in Nevada, leaving him comatose and on life support.

Khloe supported Odom throughout his recovery, despite having already filed for divorce.

The divorce was finalized in 2016, but Khloe’s legal name still remained Kardashian-Odom.

Khloe revealed on Revenge Body that she “never wanted ” her divorce but she could not continue to be with someone who “wasn’t fully involved in the marriage” and realized that “that’s not the way to live.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images]