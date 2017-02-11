7 NYC Valentine’s Day Prix-Fixe Menus You’ll Love

Valentine’s Day is pretty intimidating. But, there’s still time to make the perfect reservation.

Royal 35

1 E. 35 St.,

New York, NY 10016

Royal 35 is offering a $95 Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu with the choice of shrimp cocktail or a crab cake to start and an entree: a petite filet, grilled Norwegian salmon filet or a New York strip with mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. Dessert options include chocolate mousse cake or an old classic, New York style cheesecake. Royal 35’s Valentine’s Day dinner will be served from 5 p.m. 11 p.m. on Feb. 14; the a la carte options will also be available.

Treat that special someone in your life to a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at Royal 35. Cozy up with your valentine and enjoy our 4 course prix fixe dinner. A photo posted by Royal 35 Steakhouse (@royal35steakhouse) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Rotisserie Georgette

14 E. 60 St.,

New York, NY 10022

George Farkas’ Upper East Side restaurant is all old-school romance. Rotisserie Georgette’s “Teases for Two” menu, which includes a half bottle of champagne, will have you and your sweetheart’s taste buds buzzing. The dishes are all appropriately rich, with a choice of starters including burrata mozzarella, foie gras terrine, four roasts, and tarte tatin; the “Teases for Two” menu will be available Feb. 10 – 12. On Feb. 14, Georgette’s is offering a $95 four-course menu of French-American specialties like the duck a l’orange ans roasted octopus Provençal.

Nerai

55 E. 54 St.,

New York, NY 10022

Nerai, known for their haute Greek cuisine, is hosting a six-course Valentine’s Day dinner for $145 with optional wine pairings for $65. Start off with anything from kumamoto oysters, to butter poached lobster, to a candied beet and feta tart and choose between two main course options of halibut with a fresh watercress purée or grilled lamb loin served with roasted shallots and mushrooms. Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate mousse with almond cake and raspberry coulis for dessert. Nerai’s Valentine’s Day dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Molos

1 Pershing Rd.,

Weehawken, NJ 07086

Enjoy the picturesque Manhattan waterfront views on the Hudson River while dining at Molos. Molos is offering an $80 prix-fixe menu with a choice between an appetizer of lobster bisque shooters, lobster ravioli, or a traditional Greek salad. Main course options include Mediterranean pink snapper over lobster risotto, surf and turf with filet mignon and nova scotia lobster tail, rack of lamb with Seventh Heaven Farms lamb with lemony potatoes, and a classic dry-aged prime cut 16 oz. New York strip steak with hand-cut Greek fries. Valentine’s Day dinner at Molos will be served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Loosie’s Kitchen

91 S. 6 St.,

Brooklyn, NY 11249

For just $60 per person, Loosie’s Kitchen is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu that includes one drink and delectable dishes like homemade truffle ricotta with grilled cornbread, branzino in pistachio and basil pesto, and a decadent chocolate soufflé.

Bagatelle

1 Little W. 12 St.,

New York, NY 10014

Bagatelle will have three specials this Valentine’s Day – choose between sole meunière with ginger, pomme boulangère, or a whole roasted duck with winter vegetables (parsnip, turnip, sunchoke and rutabaga) and bloody orange sauce for $105. End your meal with a “Valentine Kiss” dessert – a small, rose and raspberry cake served with raspberry sorbet. Bagatelle’s Valentine’s Day dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Kellari Taverna

19 W. 44 St.,

New York, NY 10036

This Valentine’s Day, Greek restaurant Kellari Taverna is cooking up something special for couples. Start the night off with a kerasma (meaning “Treat” in Greek) fruit and vegetable Ambrosia salad. Continue on to the next course with appetizer choices ranging from spicy tuna poke, to kavourokefte – Mediterranean crab cake, to a traditional Greek salad. Indulge in entrees such as astakos makaronada a butter and brandy lobster, Cornish hen, or paidakia- Greek lamb chop.

VALENTINE'S DAY!! MADE YOUR RESERVATION YET? #valentines #greekseafood #february14th A photo posted by Kellari Taverna (@kellaridc) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:13am PST

[Feature Image By NSphotostudio/Thinkstock]