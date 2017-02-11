Watch ‘Spy In The Wild’ New PBS Show That Reveals Secret Life Of Animals [Video]

Spy in the Wild is a Nature miniseries airing on PBS Wednesday nights. The show began on Feb 1, 2017, and runs until March 1, 2017. Full episodes of Spy in the Wild are on demand at the official Nature website and you can watch the show’s live stream every Wednesday night through PBS Anywhere. Those who want to watch the episodes online can do so at the site after the episode airs. Spy in the Wild consists of five episodes that utilize cameras disguised as animals to reveal the secret lives of animals. The show has garnered positive praise from viewers as they get an inside look at animals in their natural environment in a manner that is new, entertaining and exciting. You may watch previews of episodes and get a behind-the-scenes look at Spy in the Wild in the video playlist above. Spy in the Wild airs at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Great show on #pbs right now #SpyInTheWild. Animals showing amazing capacity for various types of learning. https://t.co/40vkJf0Pes — Geoffrey Mac Adam (@GeoffreyMacAdam) February 10, 2017

Spy in the Wild features more than 30 animatronic spy cameras or spy cams that are used in each of the five episodes. The spycams provided startling information as they captured not only animal antics but that many animals exhibit behaviors once attributed solely to humans. Many of these discoveries became the focus or theme of each episode. Most startling to discover was that many wild animals have and display emotions such as grief, love, and even deception. The animals also showed they were intelligent and could invent things. Some of the spy cams utilized in Spy in the Wild include the following.

Spy Meerkat

Spy Prairie Dog

Spy Baby Hippo

Spy Macaw

Spy Cobra

Spy Squirrel

Spy Tortoise

Spy Adelie

Spy Sloth

Spy Bushbaby

Spy Egret

Spy Orangutan

Spy Croc Hatchling

The latest full episode of #SpyintheWildPBS from @PBSNature is now available for free streaming on any device! https://t.co/Ou102sopXN — PBS (@PBS) February 9, 2017

The five Spy in the Wild episodes are as follows.

Spy in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries: “Love”: In this episode, the spy cams reveal animal emotions as the show follows the lives of wild monkeys, elephants and dogs. Spy in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries: “Intelligence”: The spy cam follows orangutans, sea otters and squirrels and reveals that wild animals often resort to creative and ingenious solutions. The episode shows that many animals have an intelligence level often overlooked by humans. Spy in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries: “Friendship”: This episode highlights the relationships wild animals develop within their own species and others. The episode focuses on spy crocs and spy cobras. Spy in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries: “Bad Behavior”: This episode features spy monkey and spy egret and shows how mischievous wild animals can be. Spy in the Wild A Nature Miniseries: “Meet the Spies”: This is the final episode in the series and provides an in-depth look at how the show came to be developed as well as the spy cams used in the series.

The realistic spy cams are what makes Spy in the Wild the fascinating show and learning tool that it is. If the animals filmed in the series didn’t accept the robotic spy cams the series would have failed. In each episode, you see how the animals accepted the spy cams and the inside look provided is exceptional. Spy in the Wild took approximately three years and 21 countries to film. In total, more than 8,000 hours of video was filmed in order to create the series. Are you going to watch Spy in the Wild? You can catch up on previously missed episodes at the official Nature site.

[Featured Image by Stephen J. Downer/ © John Downer Productions/PBS (used with permission)]