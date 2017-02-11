Tom Cruise Reportedly Has A Secret Girlfriend! Is It Rebecca Ferguson?

Tom Cruise remained single ever since he got divorced from Katie Holmes back in 2012. They share a daughter together named Suri Cruise, but there have been reports that the actor hasn’t seen his child for more than three years. Since he hasn’t been spending time with the 10-year-old, then he has more time to go out on dates.

However, the Hollywood superstar hasn’t been seen with any girl for years. Or maybe he is just doing a great job keeping his love life under the radar. According to Hollywood Life, Tom has a secret girlfriend and they have been seeing each other for quite some time now.

“He was introduced to his new girlfriend by a mutual friend on-set of one of his films,” an insider revealed. “Tom has been dating the new woman for a while and they are working hard to keep the relationship secret until the time is right.”

Tom Cruise has been in high-profile relationships before – having been married to famous female celebrities including Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes; and dated his Vanilla Sky co-star Penelope Cruz and romantically linked to Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi. Did the actor finally learned his lesson by dating a regular girl or did he still fall for someone in the movie industry?

“Things are still fresh and new between them,” the source continued. “The secrecy of their romance is making everything fun, sexy and thrilling. Tom does not want the scrutiny of again dating in the public eye. He knows that everyone will be watching them and pick her apart and he doesn’t want to go through that again.”

According to Hollywood Life, Cruise is thrilled to have a new girlfriend since his ex-wife has already moved on from their marriage. Holmes is allegedly dating Jamie Foxx and they are reportedly both serious about their relationship. They even celebrated the actress’ birthday on a romantic getaway last December and spent the New Year’s Eve together.

The Top Gun star is still allegedly upset by Katie’s romance with the 49-year-old actor whom he has worked with in Collateral back in 2004. Now that he has a secret girlfriend, Tom is really happy that he has something new and exciting. This will help him take his mind of his ex-wife and what she’s been doing.

The identity of Tom Cruise’s new girlfriend hasn’t been revealed yet but there is a huge chance that it could be Rebecca Ferguson. There have been reports that the screen heartthrob has a huge crush on his leading lady in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. In fact, he wanted her back in the next installment of the popular action film series.

“They really got along,” an source told OK! magazine, “so he wanted more flirty moments and more stunts, which he mentored her through last time.”

Cruise reportedly wanted to give Ferguson a bigger role in the next movie that’s why he had reworked the script. However, it is not official yet if the 33-year-old Swedish actress will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust in the next M:I movie.

The White Queen star has a son named Isac Hallberg from her former boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg. Unfortunately, she got separated from her partner in April 2015 which is just a few months before Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation was released. Maybe her rumored affair with her co-star resulted in their breakup.

During an interview with ELLE, Rebecca Ferguson admitted that she had a crush on Tom Cruise when she was younger. The magazine asked the actress if she had any celebrity crushes and she confessed that it was the 54-year-old actor whom she had seen in Interview with the Vampire.

“I had a recurring dream about him, like a love dream. I was in love with him [and] I was 11, 12? He was probably my one crush,” she said.

