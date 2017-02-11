Dusty Rose Makes Public Debut In Adam Levine’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Dusty Rose adorably steals the show at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and everyone is swooning. The Levine family is picture perfect as they celebrate this new milestone in Adam’s music career.

On Friday, February 10, Adam Levine finally received his coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Maroon 5 frontman was accompanied by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. The momentous event marks Dusty Rose’s public debut since being kept away from the media’s attention.

The Levines definitely dressed to impress for the said event. Dusty Rose looks absolutely cute with her black printed cardigan matched with a white top, leggings, and woolen cap. Behati looks stunning as well wearing a black strapless jumpsuit accentuated by a pale pink fur wrap. As for Adam, the Walk of Fame star recipient looks dapper in his dark suit.

Adam posed with Behati and Dusty Rose for some photo ops looking happy as ever. The first-time dad held his lovely bundle of joy so that her tiny feet rested on his iconic star. The couple then posed for solo pics and showed some love as they shared a kiss.

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Adam expressed his gratitude in his heartfelt acceptance speech. The “Moves Like Jagger” singer admitted that having his name embedded on the prestigious star has always been his dream. He added that to finally have it now is surreal especially with his loving family and friends to witness it.

I don’t know if it has always been a dream of mine because it always seemed like not something that was ever going to happen. It’s really surreal. Having my family and my wife and daughter here — I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Levine also gushed about the two most beautiful women in his life, Behati and Dusty Rose. The 37-year-old crooner admitted that he considers himself to be the luckiest man who’s ever lived and is truly thankful for that.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Adam was honored by his fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. Also in attendance was Shelton’s girlfriend and also fellow coach, Gwen Stefani as well as rock icon Sammy Hagar. Blake lightens up the mood during his speech as he quipped about his relationship with Adam, saying, “Imagine my disappointment when I found out that this isn’t a roast.” The country singer also shared having Levine as a friend is “one of the most important” relationships he made in his life.

“If you would have told me then that this guy was going to end up being one of my best friends, I would’ve called you crazy.”

Levine marks the 2,601st personality to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer was given recognition under the Recording category for his impressive music career. It was reported that avid fans of the singer have been rooting for him to have the famous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the longest time. Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, recently revealed how Adam’s fans bombarded them with questions as to when he will be awarded a star.

“Adam Levine fans have been patiently waiting for this day. Fans from around the world have been constantly checking with us saying, ‘When? When?’ Now is the time, and we invite all of Adam’s fans to join us and enjoy Levine’s ‘moves like Jagger!’ and hear his voice.”

