Pamela Anderson, 48, Gains Confidence In Lacy Lingerie Amid Dating Rumors

Pamela Anderson is back to her wild ways. The former Baywatch star has since grown out her hair and is going back to her sexy style.

According to Comicbook.com, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a sheer dress that included a matching hat and veil. Though it’s completely see-through, Anderson is still very much covered up by wearing a black lace bustier underneath.

She also tagged British designer Philip Treacy, who designed the dress and her hat. He also took to his Instagram account to share photos of Anderson rocking the look.

In the past few days, Pamela has been sharing some sultry snaps on Instagram, including one black-and-white photo in which she is completely naked riding a motorcycle and another one shows her lying on her back and wearing nothing but a lace bra.

In addition to sharing the sexy photos of herself, Anderson has also been sharing photos of model and actress Brigitte Bardot on her Instagram account. It’s not clear whether Anderson has a secret project coming up, or if she’s simply inspired by the French beauty. Some of the photos show Anderson baring a striking resemblance to the old Hollywood star.

This comes after the actress teamed up with photographer Rankin and agency The Full Service for Coco de Mer’s latest ad campaign titled “Take Your Breath Away.” The kind of NSFW video for the London-based lingerie company shows what looks like Anderson getting ready for a hot date on Valentine’s Day. But, instead, she’s seen stripping down naked and enjoying some music as she tries on some lacy lingerie.

The blonde bombshell locks her door as she says, “F*** Valentine’s Day” and decides to pleasure herself with a sex toy.

The tagline, “No one knows you better than you,” flashes on the screen before it turns dark. Pamela spoke to Refinery29 about the racy ad campaign and why she decided to do it.

“I love Coco de Mer! We share the same humor, desire and aesthetic. I love the lingerie — I feel alive in lingerie. I have been blessed with a wildly erotic and naughty mind. The idea of the film was so funny to me. Funny is what made me want to do it.”

Anderson, 49, also explained how she got her newfound body confidence.

“I don’t know if it’s confidence, maybe it’s trust that I’m in the place I’m meant to be, and I’m free,” she admitted.

It’s like playing a character for me. We must be brave to have fun, to get that thrill. I’m fairly comfortable in my skin. I love being a woman, soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I like to change the way I look. I feel much more in control these days.”

Pamela may be going solo in the Coco de Mer ad, but she’s been sparking the dating rumors with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. She has been seen delivering him gifts for the past few weeks.

According to a report via Daily Mail, Assange, 44, has been wanted for questioning in Sweden over rape allegations. Anderson has been visiting Assange in London since October, sparking the romance rumors. Earlier this month, Anderson was seen bringing him cheeseburgers from Mildred’s in a gray curve-hugging sweater dress and fishnet stockings.

An insider told Page Six, “She seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits.”

Assange isn’t the only one who has Russian connections. Anderson was the center of attention at a 2015 trade show in Vladivostok, visiting the Kremlin to discuss Russia’s wildlife conservation with Vladimir Putin’s chief of staff, Sergei Ivanov. And Anderson was in Moscow again this past December where she admitted that she would gladly become a citizen of Russia. She is getting paid for her appearances in Russia, according to inside sources.

