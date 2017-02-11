Ashley Yule: ‘Gold Rush’ Parker Schnabel’s Girlfriend May Lead Him To Australia

Ashley Yule may have struck gold with Gold Rush boyfriend Parker Schnabel, and now the blonde beauty from Australia could help the reality television star find gold on another continent.

Viewers of the Discovery Channel reality show have watched as the teenage Parker laid his stake in his grandfather’s gold-mining business, and then took over for good after the death of patriarch John Schnabel. Since then Parker has emerged as a titan of the mining industry, with a net worth that reportedly tops $1 million.

Now, the 21-year-old has found another passion — his new Australian girlfriend, Ashley Yule. As Parker told Channel Guide magazine, he and Ashley hit it off almost immediately and seem to be the perfect fit for each other.

“Ashley and I met in Australia. We hit it off pretty well so I invited her over to spend some time in North America. Neither one of us knew what to expect but we had a lot of fun — she’s super easygoing, which is what you need out at a place like that. Ashley just rolls with the punches and helps out where she’s needed. If we need her to drive trucks she’ll drive trucks. She ended up cleaning gold a lot of the summer or helping do fuel things or whatever we needed her around the place. She stayed busy and tried to stay out of my way when I’m in rage mode. Yeah, it was fun. It was a good summer. I’m really glad Ashley was there for it.”

The relationship between Parker Schnabel and Ashley Yule moved along very quickly, and could lead to Parker making a big move to Australia. In a recent Facebook Live chat with fans, Parker told fans that he came back from a trip to Ashley’s home in Australia and sees big potential for finding gold down under.

“You know, I wanted to get out to the gold fields in Australia,” Parker said of his visit there (via Starcasm). “I didn’t know anybody over there, so I didn’t end up going out and looking at any ground. But, I definitely would have liked to have gone to look at some operations and stuff. I’m always interested to see what people do in other countries. Last winter I spent in New Zealand and went to a bunch of gold mines there, and that was a ton of fun — a really good experience.”

Parker's calling in some back-up tonight! Get a sneak peek: https://t.co/lp6z2tZCA1 pic.twitter.com/VLh6tuc5kQ — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) February 10, 2017

If there is a big move on the way for Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel and Ashley Yule, it could draw a potential gigantic audience. The Discovery Channel show has consistently won the ratings battle for Friday night, and after a brief slip to No. 2 it returned to that spot, TV By The Numbers noted.

“After returning to the top of the ratings in the previous week, The Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush continued to dominate over the rest of the cable programs last Friday night, maintaining a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 for the second week in a row,” the report noted.

Even the death of John Schnabel has done little to slow enthusiasm from Gold Rush fans, who have continued to make the show one of the most popular reality programs on television.

Sharing a 40 of OE at John's service and pouring one out for him.. pic.twitter.com/XittdYuitk — Rick Ness (@GoldrushRick) April 4, 2016

It would likely be tough for Parker Schnabel to leave the lucrative mining grounds his family has staked in Alaska, but a move to Australia could be huge for the show and would likely come with the support of The Discovery Channel.

But even if there is a big move ahead for Gold Rush and Parker Schnabel, there is at least one thing viewers won’t be seeing anytime soon — a wedding for Parker and girlfriend Ashley Yule. In the Facebook Live chat, Parker said he’s not interested in walking the aisle anytime soon.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]