‘Star Wars’ The Last Jedi Leak: This Man Already Saw It, So What Did He Think?

Star Wars fans who were dying to get a glimpse of The Last Jedi before its premiere in December will have all the more reason to be upset about this latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi leak. It seems that someone of great stature and credibility has already seen the film, and he’s delivered his verdict on the eighth installment of the series!

According to The Independent, this latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi leak comes from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who apparently saw the film over the past few days. The executive from the House that the Mouse Built released an official statement about his opinion of the eighth installment of the saga, along with the Q1 earnings for his company (which were probably enough to cure the national debt).

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi, otherwise known as Episode VIII, will open in December and I just saw it last week. It’s a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga. It will be followed by our Han Solo origin film, which is just going into production.”

So, what can fans expect should they get their hands on a Star Wars: The Last Jedi leak?

A different report for The Independent suggests that they already know what fans should expect.

First, and foremost, we’re going to see more of Rey’s background — and, we’re ultimately going to find out who Rey’s parents really are. Second, we’re going to see Rey in training with Luke Skywalker, at the site of the first Jedi Temple, to become a Jedi herself. However, she’ll be intercepted by Kylo Ren — who has discovered where his uncle/former teacher and (potential) cousin are — and the two will engage in a lightsaber duel that will leave Rey hanging off a precipice. (This, clearly, is a hat-tip to The Empire Strikes Back, the fifth installment in the series, where Luke Skywalker discovered the truth of his parentage — spoiler alert: Darth Vader! — while hanging off a precipice in Cloud City on the planet of Bespin.)

Meanwhile, we’ll also be following up on what happened to our other intrepid heroes, Finn (who may be finding out the truth of his own parentage, as well) and Poe Dameron (who, according to the novelization of The Force Awakens, already knows who his parents are — and, fun fact, Poe was born on Yavin two years after the first Death Star was destroyed!).

In terms of more spoilers from the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi leak, however, we needn’t look any further than Daisy Ridley, the young British actress who plays Rey.

Variety got none other than Josh Gad to interrogate Daisy Ridley to spill some spoilers, and the results were absolutely hilarious. The two are filming a reboot of Murder on the Orient Express, and every week, Josh invited Daisy to his trailer to talk about The Last Jedi.

But each time he tried, he came up with bupkis. At one point, Daisy got so flustered that she snapped, “I don’t ask you about Frozen 2!” (Gad is the voice of Olaf in the original Frozen, and he’s currently lending his voice to the sequel.)

Finally, he invited Daisy Ridley to his trailer — again, under the presumption that he’d grill her about The Last Jedi. But this time, none other than Dame Judi Dench was in the trailer to grill Daisy!

