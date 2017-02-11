Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Cowboys To Trade Up For Myles Garrett, Romo To Browns?

For the past NFL season, Tony Romo trade rumors have continued to persist as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback went from the main man guiding the team to a backup QB watching a rookie emerge as a new star. With Dak Prescott taking over the leadership role for Dallas and guiding them to the best record in the NFC this 2016 NFL season, it led to further rumors that Romo will need to either be released or traded to another squad. There have been a handful of names listed as top potential destinations, and now it appears a future top pick is trying to factor into the Romo trade talks.

Among the teams involved in recent Tony Romo trade rumors have been the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals. Only one of those teams was involved in the postseason, the Texans, and it appears Brock Osweiler is not the best option at QB. Romo has previously indicated he’d like to play for Denver as the heir apparent to Peyton Manning, and the Arizona Cardinals could also be a smart option, depending on which of their personnel stays or goes. Then there are those teams that are just desperately in need of major improvements. That includes the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and of course, the one-win Cleveland Browns.

According to Bleacher Report, a video was recently posted via ESPN featuring Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, who is also projected as the first overall pick in many NFL mock drafts. The A&M standout decided to put his name into the discussion about not only where Romo plays but also about which team he’ll be selected by in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett pleads with Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones to put together a package deal involving some picks and Tony Romo in order to trade up to get Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick. Garrett’s hopes are that he could then play for a winning franchise like Dallas rather than the alternative.

Projected #1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Myles Garrett makes it known he wants to play for the #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/idyWFAEOfH — Chase Williams (@chasepwilliams) February 10, 2017

Is it any surprise that Garrett wouldn’t want to play for a team like the Cleveland Browns? Dallas is clearly among the handful of teams already speculated as Super Bowl contenders for next season. Cleveland is still a question mark heading into the foreseeable future as they try to get their roster figured out. It’s not a good look when one of the top prospects is already desperately making his case for an owner to trade for him before the draft.

While Garrett is probably not going to have enough persuasive power over Jerry Jones, the idea is certainly intriguing. Garrett is considered by most as the top overall pick based on his talents, and as a star pass rusher, he would be beneficial to many lineups. It’s also clear he really doesn’t want to play for Cleveland, although that appears to be where he’s headed unless the Browns opt to draft differently. There are a handful of quarterbacks who are considered potential top 10 picks in the draft, and the Browns have certainly had plenty of issues at that particular position.

As exciting as it sounds, the other aspect of this suggested trade is that the Browns would look ridiculous if they were to make this sort of move by sending away the top pick for a recently injured star. It might bring a talented veteran quarterback into town, but how much longer will Tony Romo, an injury-plagued quarterback, be able to provide his talents to the team? Bringing in a talented young star with future potential seems like the much better option, even if Cleveland hasn’t seemed to know what they’re doing these past several seasons.

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in April, and Myles Garrett has already made it clear that he won’t be in attendance for the event but he’ll probably be crossing his fingers that his dream trade suggestion actually happens. Unfortunately for Garrett, he may wake up and realize he’s really going to be a Cleveland Brown.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]