Mia Khalifa Is Not Partying In Delhi, Nor Is She HIV-Positive [Debunked]

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has been hounded by all kinds of rumors lately. As the model becomes more popular on social media, her fans want to know everything about her.

The latest rumor about Mia Khalifa is whether she will be partying in Delhi soon. It all started when an online invitation that went viral on social media is said to feature the global adult star. It all started when an adult-based Facebook page posted an invite for the party taking place at a restaurant in Delhi, which caused the post to go viral on all forms of social media.

The now-deleted post titled “T*ts and D***s,” is being promoted as “Delhi’s first adult rave-up.” The risqué party has become the talk of social media and has Mia Khalifa’s fans wondering if she will show up to the event. The 23-year-old just posted a clip of her at a Texas restaurant, which is safe to say that she will not be attending the party, reports India Today.

The face of pure joy. #THROWBACK to the best bar in Texas. #SinBin #2minforroughing A video posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

In addition, a representative of the restaurant in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas spoke to the news outlet and confirmed that a client has booked a party for 100 guests, but it “was without their consent and knowledge that they publicized that there is an adult themed party happening at Levels and that Mia Khalifa is the star attraction.”

He also stated that they filed a police complaint against the organizers of the party for promoting the event in the first place since they did not agree to it and that actions have been taking against the anonymous client who set it up.

This comes after the rumors that Khalifa has allegedly tested positive for HIV/AIDS, which also surfaced on social media. It was first reported by celebrity gossip blog TheNoChill which claimed that the former adult star quietly traveled outside of the U.S. to get an HIV test done. After the news went viral on social media, Khalifa came out on Twitter and slammed the reports that were spreading the rumors. She told her followers that she is not letting the rumors affect her career or her personal life.

The news article started out with the following information.

“The most famous movie star Mia Khalifa is recently diagnosed with HIV Positive Infection. As the girl was shooting with 2 other people, the industry remains in a fear of an outbreak.”

Then the report included a ridiculous and fictitious quote from “director” Barney Hive, who does not exist, according to Lead Stories.

“This is the 5th case in this industry in the past 10 months. It’s not about that we are losing our actors, it’s about all the humans. This infection is scary and for us, all human lives anywhere on this planet matter,” the supposed director said.

The alleged news outlet has kept its story up on its site and says it has proof that Mia traveled outside of the U.S. for a health examination, but the site has failed to provide concrete proof that she has tested positive for HIV, reports Newsx.com. Mia has not traveled outside of the U.S., as she has been seen hitting the gym in some intense sessions on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She has become the center of other ridiculous rumors for the past few months. For instance, an online petition called for Mia Khalifa to be appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump as the next United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. There have also been rumors swirling that Khalifa has offered free oral sex to Trump supporters if he won the November 2016 election, which he did. According to another NewsX report, she made the promise on social media a week before the election.

“Who on their right mind would offer oral for voting for a criminal? I will give you a free oral if you vote for Donald Trump,” the former adult star wrote. “Now it’s time to choose not only who you want for president, but also who you want an oral job from. This is war.”

According to a report via Sportsrageous.com, it was a safe bet that Mia had made since she didn’t want to contract a sexually-transmitted disease.

Khalifa has since retired from the adult entertainment industry and has rebranded herself as a sports journalist. She loves to promote her favorite teams, including the Washington Capitals and the Washington Redskins.

[Featured image courtesy of Mia Khalifa/Twitter]