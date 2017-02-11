How Jamie Dornan Made Dakota Johnson Laugh In ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Sex Scenes

It has to be a rather uncomfortable experience shooting Fifty Shades Darker for its stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Not just because of the material, but because of the fact that they have to film a copious amount of sex scenes.

But Jamie Dornan has developed a tried and tested method to make these scenes less awkward for the duo, as he’s now admitted that he sings to Dakota Johnson when he’s supposed to feign a certain act that comes towards the end of these particular scenes.

Jamie Dornan made this admission during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, at first revealing that there was more intercourse for the pair to feign in Fifty Shades Darker than in 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey. This provoked Graham Norton to tease that there’s so much sex in Fifty Shades Darker that “Jamie doesn’t speak” throughout the film,” to which Dornan responded, “I make noises. American accented noises.”

Keanu Reeves, who also happened to be a guest on the show, as he was promoting John Wick: Chapter 2, was genuinely intrigued about the approach of those that work on Fifty Shades Darker, asking whether or not Jamie Dornan has ever been told by directors of the franchise to make more or less noises.

Jamie Dornan then explained that these scenes are sometimes drowned out by music on set to try and make the duo more comfortable. However, the Northern Irish actor admitted that this is the point where he can’t resist the opportunity to make Dakota Johnson laugh.

“There are some scenes where, if it’s a wide shot and it’s the closest that we get to sort of going for it in one piece, they will play music or something, and my temptation is to always make Dakota laugh. So sometimes I will do things like, when there’s this moment when I’m supposed to orgasm I’ll be like [imitates trumpets].”

While Jamie Dornan actually got a little confused by stating that the trumpet sound he made during the sequences was the Ryanair landing jingle (which is actually this), we can still clearly understand why it would be rather off putting to hear this music when you’re trying to film a sex scene.

Clearly Jamie Dornan’s antics on-set worked, because both actors have been speaking glowingly about each other while out promoting Fifty Shades Darker, even admitting that they became best friends because of the sex scenes. Dakota Johnson referred to Jamie Dornan as such during a recent interview with NBC’s Today, insisting they were lucky that was the case, otherwise the shoot would have been “awful.”

“I think we were kind of forced into being best friends. Thank God as well, because if we didn’t get along it would be really, really awful.”

Jamie Dornan admitted to ET Online that because he was cast so close to filming, he didn’t really get the time to know Dakota Johnson before production began on Fifty Shades Of Grey.

According to Jamie Dornan, the fact that they have become such close friends over the subsequent three years has only benefitted its sequel.

“I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time. [Now] it’s been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it’s definitely more comfortable.”

That opinion hasn’t really been shared by critics, who, like they did with its predecessor, have turned on Fifty Shades Darker. So far the erotic drama has scored just 8 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and has been met with a widespread negative response.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]