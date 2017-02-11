UFO News: Broad Haven UFO Retrospective After 40 Years

A UFO sighting made by children in Pembrokeshire at Broad Haven Primary School 40 years ago is in the news again as witnesses come forward to corroborate their original stories. The BBC reports that while there were no grand tales of alien abductions, the Broad Haven UFO mystery is still deeply entrenched in the minds of many.

Back in 1977 there were many reported UFO sightings in the vicinity of Broad Haven, and this location has been referred to as the Dyfed Triangle accordingly.

The 10-year-old pupil David Davies was one of the students who had been listening to description of UFOs over the course of the day 40 years ago, and decided to go outside and check it out for himself eventually. He recalls that he saw an object which was “cigar-shaped” and had a “dome covering the middle third” of the object.

“I was a natural born sceptic so after the bell rang I decided to go to the area that the children said they had seen it. My sighting only lasted a couple of seconds. It popped up and then went back behind a tree.”

When David Davies was in the news discussing the Broad Haven UFO sighting, he said that he had felt oddly unafraid of the object and was “more in awe and wonderment,” although he did state that he had an “odd desire to run away.”

When the teachers found out about the UFO sighting, they didn’t believe what the students were all saying and decided to separate them and the headmaster got each student to draw pictures of what they saw to see what would happen.

Davies said that once the UFO sighting reached the news, things began to go a little crazy.

“It went crazy with the media and it was difficult to settle down and actually think about what we had seen.”

Further sightings of a UFO near Broad Haven continued after the initial event and made the news, and Haven Fort Hotel’s Rosa Granville witnessed what she described as an “upside down saucer.” She claimed that there was so much heat emanating from it that her face felt almost as if it had been burned.

“There was light coming from it and flames of all colours. Then the creatures came out of these flames, that’s what I don’t understand.”

After the UFO incident, Granville said that the grounds around the UFO sighting ended up being “two inches” of scorched field.

New post (Broad Haven UFO Sightings Investigated by Ministry of Defence | 40th Anniversary) has been published on – https://t.co/PEYsXjMkNi pic.twitter.com/5cgpiQoc3I — D.E. Alexander (@DEAlexanders) February 5, 2017

Since the Broad Haven UFO incident, there have been quite a lot of theories that have been put forward. Nicholas Edwards, who was the MP for Pembroke in 1977, spoke to the Ministry of Defense after being barraged with UFO stories. Flt Lt Cowan from RAF Brawdy personally went to Haven Fort Hotel to examine evidence of the UFO, but was unable to find anything.

It was Cowan’s belief that a local prankster was actually responsible for the UFO and alien sightings and said that the description of Granville’s alien “fitted exactly the type of protection suit that would have been issued in the event of a fire at one of the local oil refineries.” The idea of a prankster is certainly possible, especially as a local businessman named Glyn Edwards has said that in 1977 he did decide to walk around this area disguised in a silver suit as a joke.

The National Archives also released information in the news about the Broad Haven UFO and said that special government officials who had investigated the incident also conceded that it was most likely a prankster.

“There is general speculation in the neighbourhood that a practical joker may be at work.”

Other theories include the children mistaking a sewage tank for a UFO, although this is less likely as many of the children who lived in the local vicinity were extremely familiar with farming equipment and machinery.

As it has been 40 years since the UFOs were seen at Broad Haven, there is a lot of coverage about this event in the news right now and a conference organized by Swansea UFO Network is going to be held on Saturday.

When Swansea UFO Network were asked whether they thought the UFO sightings were real, they said that while one child could lie, it was unlikely that that a whole class would, or that they would all keep up the lie 40 years later.

“Over 40 years at least one of them might have come forward to say they made it up, but they haven’t.”

In fact, former students have even said that they were ridiculed so much that it would have actually been far easier for them to have just told everybody that they made the UFO story up, but they have remained firm about what they saw.

