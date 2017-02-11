Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Preparing To Go Public Amid Rumors Angelina Moving On?

Brad Pitt has reportedly recovered from the “smear campaign” his estranged wife Angelina Jolie had launched against him following announcing she was filing for divorce from the actor. The pair have since been battling it out in the courtroom for custody of their six children and to come to an agreement on their divorce settlement.

For months, the drama within the courtroom was made public to the media, yet the former couple finally agreed to close court documents for the sake of their children and to keep their proceedings private.

Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support https://t.co/s4owiXNg1G via @TOIEntertain pic.twitter.com/KDXngujvML — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 5, 2017

Since this point, news and rumors have still been rampant about both Brad and Angelina. Brad Pitt has been rumored to be finding support from Kate Hudson and the two are reportedly seeing one another. Enstarz shares the latest about these claims that seem to keep on surfacing.

“The rumored pair are getting closer and their relationship is deepening-and they may even consider going public soon, after they introduce one another to their respective children.”

An insider has shared details about these latest claims, as the publication notes.

“‘They both share the same low-key vibe…They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together,’ a source told the magazine, adding that the pair were considering meeting one another’s kids. ‘They’ll have quite a blended brood, but I imagine all the kids will get along great.'”

The relationship has yet to be confirmed by either of the stars’ reps, yet they certainly would make the perfect couple. While Brad shares six children with Angelina, Kate also has two sons of her own and has stated recently that she would like to have more kids.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson ready to formalize their couple? https://t.co/vQweSdjKHn pic.twitter.com/ZSWUteF3qe — Sivertimes (@TheSiverTimes) February 9, 2017

“I really want more kids. Anywhere between four and six. I just love them. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. In love laughing with them,” the beauty said.

As for Angelina, the UN envoy, director, and actress has been rumored to be engaging in a fling with former co-star Jared Leto. The two stars worked together back in 2004, and had ignited rumors even then that they were enjoying a bit of a romance, when Jolie shared in an interview at the time that she had “taken a lover.”

“We talk about life and politics, share books. Now he’s one of the greatest friends I have,” Jolie said in the interview.

Ange ‘dating Jared Leto’ – Yahoo7 Be https://t.co/qBRpU0jC3x — Angelina Jolie (@AngelinaJolie49) February 9, 2017

Recently, sources close to Angelina share that she and Jared have rekindled things. Yahoo reported the words stated by the insider.

“They’ve stayed friendly all these years and they really have chemistry. Jared is putting the smile back on Ange’s face. He’s exactly what she needs right now. He called her to make sure she was okay, and over the next few weeks they spoke a lot.”

The actress shared this merely six months before she and Brad began filming Mr & Mrs Smith, within which the two had such great chemistry that they took things off screen. It’s this steamy and entertaining flick that brought the two together and was reportedly the reason that Brad’s marriage to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston came to an end. However, new details have emerged to state that this was not the case.

Filmmaker Ian Halperin, who is prepared to release a tell-all documentary about Brad and Angelina, about what went wrong, recently shared that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had been estranged for months prior to the Allied star and Jolie beginning their fling. That fling led to a 12-year relationship, which will be the focus of Halperin’s project. He has vowed to share never-before-seen footage and reveal dark secrets that brought the relationship to an end.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]