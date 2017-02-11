Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Dad Thinks Her New Fame Is Appalling

Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash Me Outside” girl has made her much hyped return to the Dr. Phil show. Meanwhile, Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz has spoken out condemning his daughter’s newfound fame and taking down Dr. Phil in the process.

Clips of the teen’s second appearance on the show are already beginning to circulate, particularly a few seconds of footage where Bregoli claims Dr. Phil “was nothing” before she appeared on the show.

The segment begins with the news that Bregoli had spent the four and a half months since her first appearance on the show in a rehab facility, receiving “top level treatment”. It is revealed that Bregoli had been staying at Turn-About Ranch, a facility in Escalante, Utah which provides treatment for “troubled boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18”.

Dr. Phil then asks a sassy Bregoli whether the amount of attention she has received since first appearing on the show was a good thing or a bad thing. Without missing a beat, the teen remarked that it has been a good thing for him, and that she had “made him”.

This leads into a debate between Bregoli and her mother over Dr. Phil’s role in her treatment. While she is quick to discount his help, after much cajoling from her mother, Bregoli eventually admitted that her problems would have gotten worse without help from Dr. Phil, even offering him a “thank you” towards the end of the segment.

In an interview with Bregoli’s estranged father, Deputy Sherrif Ira Peskowitz, the Palm Beach Post reports that the teen’s father is “appalled” by her recent fame and her behavior on the show.

“That behavior is appalling. And it’s appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior. And Dr. Phil? Shame on him.”

The article continues by mentioning allegations made on the show that Peskowitz had been an absentee father, allegations which he vehemently denies. The Palm Beach Post states that while Peskowitz and Brogoli’s mother were never married, they were together for 16 years.

Earlier this week, Bregoli made headlines for her appearance in rapper Kodak Black’s music video for track “Everything 1K”. The track includes the line ‘Growing up with no father, it will make you evil”, which Bregoli lip synch’s in the video.

It has been reported that Bregoli didn’t receive payment for her part in the video, instead using the opportunity to hype her new apparel line which the teen has launched in collaboration with Los Angeles designers Pizzaslime. The line includes a range of T-shirts featuring Bregoli’s trademark phrase, as well as hoodies with a stylized version of the “Champion” logo.

Prior to the release of the music video, Bregoli found herself facing the wrath of Spirit Airlines after a scuffle with a fellow passenger saw the teen and her mom kicked off a plane last week.

The pair were boarding a flight at Los Angeles International Airport when the teen got into an altercation with another passenger. Bregoli’s mom was reportedly taking longer than normal to stow her carry-on bag because of a cast she was wearing for a foot injury, which angered a passenger who was waiting to take her seat.

The other passenger reportedly put her hands around Peskowitz’s neck which caused Bregoli to “cold-clock” her. While the three were removed from the flight by police and banned from flying Spirit again, it is believed that no charges have been laid and both parties have decided to leave the matter to their lawyers.

[Featured image via Instagram]