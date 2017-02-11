‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Ava Take The Blame For Morgan’s Murder?

General Hospital spoilers tease tense moments ahead as Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to find Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) killer. So far, Ava (Maura West) has managed to avoid the police department uncovering her pill-swapping scheme, and how it lead to Morgan’s death. But her luck may be running out as Jason (Billy Miller) and Sonny inch closer to figure out Ava’s role in his son’s death.

According to the February 20 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ava feels guilty for switching Morgan’s pills and acknowledges that she has a huge role in his death, but she didn’t plant the bomb.

General Hospital writer Jean Passanante revealed, “Ava is a survivor, and I think she does believe that she is going to be able to talk her way out of this.”

“It probably wouldn’t matter to her if it were anyone else, but the fact that it was Morgan who died —someone that she was in love with, who happened to be her daughter’s boyfriends, who happened to be Sonny’s son. Add to that, she knows that Sonny already has a long list of reasons why he wants to kill her. She knows this is not a good thing for her.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jason takes photos to the PCPD of Jullian (William deVry) talking to a blonde woman and recordings of him accusing his sister of planting a bomb in the car. Of course, Jason jumps to the conclusion that the Jerome sister must be Ava. Luckily, it was enough evidence to arrest Ava in connection to Morgan’s murder.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Julian reaches an agreement with Olivia that allows him to keep his family protected. Olivia will eventually get her revenge but right now, she’s worried that the police may be on to her and Julian.

Ava feels conflicted because she knows that she isn’t the blonde sister that planted the bomb in the car that killed Morgan. On the other hand, she knows that she is still responsible for his death because she switched his pills. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava will be so burdened with guilt over Morgan’s death that she considers fessing up to changing his meds.

Before Ava can decide if she should confess about switching the pills, the cops come to her and accuse her of planting the bomb that killed Morgan. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Ava is so shocked by the accusation that she nearly confesses that she switched the pills.

“She is being accused of the one thing she didn’t do and nearly blurts out a confession of what she did do,” General Hospital writer Shelly Altman revealed. “She is forced to wonder if she is going to pay for killing Morgan, though not for the contribution she made toward that.”

As the walls quickly close in on Ava, she remains clueless to the identity of the real killer: Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker). General Hospital spoilers indicate that as far as Ava knows her sister, Olivia died years ago.

“Ava doesn’t know Olivia,” Passanante explained. “They didn’t grow up together. As far as everyone knows, Olivia is dead. So, she hasn’t put that together at all. But, she’s furious with Jullian.”

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava wants to find out why her brother won’t tell the police she is not the blonde woman from the pictures. She doesn’t understand why he won’t help her clear her name.

The General Hospital preview for Monday, February 13, showed Carly (Laura Wright) coming unglued when Sonny tells her that Ava may have been the one to plant the bomb that killed Morgan. General Hospital fans, do you think Jullian will tell Ava that the blonde woman is their sister, Olivia? Will Carly try to kill Ava?

"Who ever it is, it AIN'T ME!" more juicy drama ahead plus lots of romance next week on #GH! Enjoy your weekend! pic.twitter.com/yVBSDI4VWH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2017

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC daytime.

[Feature Image by David Becker/Getty Images]