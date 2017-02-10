Danielle Stislicki Update: Second Self-Defense Fundraiser For Women On Saturday

On Saturday, another women-only self-defense fundraiser will be held to aid in the search for Danielle Stislicki and teach females how to protect themselves. This is the second event focused on the Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, who has now been missing for more than two months.

Second Nature Self Defense sponsored the first self-defense fundraiser for Danielle. It was held on January 28 and was a rousing success with over 250 women taking part in the event, according to WXYZ Detroit. Women reportedly learned key self-defense moves while showing support for Danielle and the quest to find her.

The second session will again be sponsored by Second Nature Self Defense and is slated to be held on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place at The Inn at St. John’s located at 44045 5 Mile Road, Plymouth, Michigan 48170.

According to a Facebook post regarding the event, all those who want to take part must pre-register. The post reads as follows.

“This is Part 2 of a women’s only self defense fundraiser to support ongoing efforts to locate Danielle Stislicki. A $20 donation per participant will be collected upon entry to the event although we welcome any donation above this amount. Prizes will also be raffled off at this event. Tickets will be sold at $2 each or three for $5. Stay tuned to the event page for prize details. Second Nature Self Defense will not profit from this event. All money will go towards the cause of locating Danielle. You may attend this event with or without having attended the previous fundraiser on January 28. Registration is required. Call (734) 775-6257 today to sign up. https://secondnatureselfdefense.com/“

Because the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance is ongoing, police have not released much information about any key evidence found in the case, except to say they believe she was abducted. Nevertheless, Fox News has reported that DNA tests were being run on a mattress taken from the home of a security guard that once worked in the same building as Danielle and three vehicles were being examined, including Danielle’s Jeep.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,775, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,775.

The “Find Danielle Stislicki” Facebook page has been an active part of the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance almost from the day she vanished. It has aided in the search for her by posting numerous photos of her, missing person posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing Michigan woman. It has gathered a huge following and its sole purpose is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case in order to find her and bring her home.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]