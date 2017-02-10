Golden State Warriors Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch Online

The most anticipated NBA game of the season so far will live stream to the United States and United Kingdom from Oklahoma City on Saturday, when the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors storm into town to take on the Thunder in what marks the first return of Oklahoma City legend Kevin Durant to the city he departed to join fellow superstar Stephen Curry on the league’s newest powerhouse team.

Durant’s return also means that he will be facing his former running partner and fellow superstar Russell Westbrook, who in Durant’s absence now leads the NBA in scoring with 30.9 points per game.

Saturday’s showdown will be the third time that Durant and Westbrook have squared off this season. But the first two were both played at Oracle Arena, Golden State’s home court. On November 3, 2016, the Warriors trounced the visiting Thunder 122-96, with Westbrook held to 20 points whole Durant abused his former teammates, pouring in 39.

The Warriors came out on top again on January 18, winning 121-100 this time, as Duramt outdid himself with 40 points. Westbrook tallied 27.

Watch full highlights of the January 18 Thunder vs. Warriors clash in the video below.

To find out how to watch a free, legal live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Western Conference matchup in the U.S. as well as in the U.K., see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central Time at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday, February 11. That’s 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 5:30 Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, the game is scheduled for a 1:30 a.m. start time on Sunday, February 12.

While Golden State is cruising at the top of the Western Conference for the third straight season, with a 44-8 record coming into Saturday’s game, Oklahoma City has struggled despite Westbrook’s All-Star season. With a 31-23 mark, the Thunder hold the seventh playoff position in the conference, though with seven games separating the team from eighth-place Denver, Oklahoma City’s playoff spot does not appear to be at risk.

But the return of Durant is the factor causing the latest Warriors vs, Thunder matchup to be the most hotly anticipated return of a superstar to his previous team since Lebron James returned with the Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami to face the Heat in 2014, after winning two championships in four seasons in South Beach.

On the resale market, average ticket prices have reached $405 for the Saturday night contest, The Oklahoman newspaper reported.

ESPN3, the online-only network of sports giant ESPN, will carry the Golden State Warriors Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live stream, from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Click on this link to watch the matchup of former superstar teammates Kevin Durant, now with Golden State, and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook for free on a computer. Watch the live stream on mobile devices with ESPN3 using the the WatchESPN app. ESPN3 is free to subscribers of almost any major internet service provider and dozens of smaller ISPs. For a complete list, check this link, or try the instructions at this link if you do not have an account with an ISP that carries ESPN3.

WatchESPN, including ESPN3, also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and other set-top streaming media boxes.

As an alternative, for fans who are unable to access WatchESPN (which requires login credentials), the Sling TV “Orange” internet TV package offers ESPN, ESPN3, including the Golden State Warriors Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live stream, and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

In the United Kingdom, the Warriors vs. Thunder game will stream live via BT Sport 1 at this link, and on mobile devices using the BT Sport app.

[Featured Image By Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]