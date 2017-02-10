Kim Kardashian, Kanye West At War Over $20M Mansion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly at war over their $20 million mansion. Kanye is ready to move in but Kim apparently wants out.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been putting the final touches on their $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California but according to sources close to the celebrity couple, Kim doesn’t even want to move in anymore.

Radar Online previously reported that Kim and Kanye bought the 20,000 square foot home in 2014.

The reality star and the rapper have been making upgrades, additions, and decking the place out like royalty for the past three years.

The mansion includes a two-story playhouse for North, 3, and Saint West, 1, a movie theater, an indoor gym, basketball court, and a full-service beauty salon.

Home Sweet Home @jetluxlife A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

What more could Kim Kardashian want?

Insiders claimed that Kim did not feel “safe” in the new place because it was “too large.”

Since being robbed in Paris at gunpoint in October of last year, Kim Kardashian has been extra cautious with security measures to ensure that she and her family remain safe.

“It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security.”

Kardashian’s traumatic experience in Paris caused the social media star to go into hiding for three months. When she returned to the spotlight, Kardashian emerged with a “new outlook” on life.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Reports say that Kim has a huge fear of anything like that ever happening again.

Despite his wife’s concerns, Kanye has apparently already begun moving things into the new home.

my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Insiders say Kim feels “stuck” because she was the one who asked for the luxurious mansion in the first place, but she has had a change of heart following the robbery incident. Kardashian’s family even reportedly told the reality star that the giant home was “a bit too much.”

mom A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Prior to the robbery, Kim had said that their Hidden Hills home would be completed by spring and that she “can’t wait” to move in because she was tired of living in her mother Kris Jenner’s home. That was in February of 2016.

The Kardashian-West family is currently residing in a “modest-sized” rental mansion in Bel Air, California.

Sources say Kim might just end up “caving” because she just wants to settle down in one place.

“At this point, Kim is just tired of moving from place to place. She just wants something to call home and settle down into.”

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Back in 2013, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West purchased a home in Bel-Air for $11 million but they put that home up for sale because it was too small and they were never happy with the work, despite the extensive renovations that they had done for the place.

Insiders told People, “It was a huge mistake.”

“They wanted more land than the Bel-Air home.”

The Kardashian-West’s Bel-Air mansion is still up for sale, despite it being listed back in 2014.

Anyone want to make an offer?! #Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Selling Bel Air Mansion https://t.co/6F66x6fTot via undefined — Andrew P Fox (@Adrewfox) February 26, 2016

According to Daily Mail, the Kardashian-Wests have sunk millions into the extravagant Hidden Hills mansion with lavish extras like $20,000 faucets.

The home was formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley.

#Entertainment #Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'sinking millions into mansion with $20k faucets' https://t.co/nJxDwUvGBU – Via DailyMail — #This Just In (@BargainsAtoZ) February 18, 2016

Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will move into their Hidden Hills mansion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]