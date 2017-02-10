Ohio Resident India Kirksey Periscopes Alleged Rape Of 4-Year-Old Boy

Investigators in Ohio say that they’ve nabbed the woman who purportedly filmed herself orally raping a toddler via Periscope, a popular live streaming app.

Cincinnati resident India Kirksey ultimately confessed to being the woman who is seen, according to Harrisburg County police, reportedly assaulting a 4-year-old boy in a sexual manner on the captured Periscope video. The New York Post relays that a follower of Kirksey’s on Periscope first notified law enforcement about the disturbing imagery after they came across a recording of the live stream, which took place on or about January 4.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, details about the video and the victim are difficult to access, but Harrisburg County law officials have confirmed that the recording of Kirksey exists.

Ohio Woman Charged For Raping 4-Year-Old Boy & Posting It On Periscope: India Kirksey of West Price Hill is charged… https://t.co/T1PNc0snbf pic.twitter.com/iRvzJQDJW8 — #TeamKeeStyleZ (@TeamKeeStylez) February 7, 2017

This past Monday, January 6, the 20-year-old faced a judge for the first time and was properly arraigned on rape charges in the first degree. It is currently unknown when her next day in court will be, nor is it known just how or if she is related to the young victim from the Periscope video.

A relative of India Kirksey’s, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to ABC affiliate WCPO to express that the public is getting a distorted view of their troubled family member.

“[India] has special needs,” they explained, as People transcribed.

“We as family try to do the best we can to get her therapy and talk to her, maintain her safety, but sometimes you can only do so much.”

“This is not her character,” the relative concluded.

Over the past several weeks, other stories similar to that of the India Kirksey Periscope video have been reported on here at the Inquisitr.

Sweden: "group of men of Middle Eastern background' use Facebook to live stream their gang rape of white womanhttps://t.co/CeTqZCpXyZ pic.twitter.com/xkKnDpXABr — The West Declines (@WestDeclines) January 22, 2017

For example, a January 27 post noted of the arrest of a group of Swedish men who allegedly gang-raped a resident near Stockholm. The four assailants, who were of Middle-Eastern descent, reportedly streamed the assault on Facebook Live, where a member of the social media website came across the imagery and called police.

“At first, I thought it was a poorly orchestrated joke,” the witness explained to German tabloid Expresen.

“The first thing you think is, ‘how can you do such a thing to a girl?’ And [then], how can you do it live? It is totally sick.”

The victim was said to have been raped for three hours before finally being rescued by law enforcement.

Additionally, another troubling incident, albeit not one of rape like the Swedish incident or the India Kirksey Periscope video, involved an Ohio woman using packaging tape to fasten her 2-year-old son to the wall in her home.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, has been charged with felony abduction. https://t.co/EhD9jmThar — Rare (@Rare) January 25, 2017

Eighteen-year-old Shayla Rudolph was arrested January 19 after she displayed her strange form of child discipline to friends via a Facebook Live video stream that she participated in earlier that month. A initial confrontation over the matter headed by Franklin City Children’s Services ended with Rudolph relaying that the moment was meant as a “joke,” while also apologizing for her actions and assuring workers that her son was fine.

Days later, however, an incensed Rudolph returned to Facebook Live and blasted those who reported her to the proper authorities.

“They called Children Services on me,” she reportedly exclaimed as she made her son stand in a corner of a room.

“Whatcha gonna do now? Call Children Services now, you can have his a**! I don’t give a f***! This time, y’all can take him.”

Rudolph was reported again and this time around, both she and her son were apprehended by law enforcement and protective services, respectively.

The India Kirksey Periscope video has seemingly been wiped from the internet following its posting. The accused remains remanded on $350,000 bond.

[Featured Image by Hamilton County Justice Center]