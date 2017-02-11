Blac Chyna Has Interesting New ‘Kris Jenner’ Hairstyle In Latest Posts

Blac Chyna is expressing her Kardashian side this week as she flaunts a hairstyle eerily similar to Kris Jenner’s signature cut.

The 28-year-old shared several photos that show her with a short grey hairstyle, and fans immediately pointed out it resembles a Kris Jenner haircut.

“You’re trying to look like Kris Jenner?!” “Looking like ur mother in law”

Strength A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Of course, the hairstyle is most likely a wig as Chyna has been known to wear them when making drastic changes to her style. This also isn’t the first time Jenner’s hairstyle has been mentioned in regard to Blac Chyna as baby Dream Kardashian was said to be born with her grandma’s style.

Rob Kardashian said his daughter had a Kris Jenner haircut when she was born, according to People.

“Look at your Kris Jenner haircut,” Kardashian, 29, says in the short clip of Dream’s hair looking like Jenner’s short signature look.”

Now, it seems Chyna has her very own Jenner hairstyle as she models in the latest Instagram photos. The mother of three posted a few photos while modeling the grey hairstyle and a form-fitting black gown. Chyna titled each of the photos with one word descriptions including “Beauty,” “Success,” and “Strength” as she showcases her newest look.

Chyna’s “success” post shows her lounging in front of a fire as she puts her postpartum curves on display in the skin tight dress. However, some Instagram commenters found her caption funny as they attributed her success to the Kardashian family.

“You GOT your kardashian baby. Success!!!”

Success A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Others stated that instead of trying to be a Kardashian sister now that her trademark case seems to be a lost cause, Chyna is trying to channel her inner Kris Jenner.

“She wants to be Kris Jenner now”

In fact, Us Weekly reports that Chyna’s silver pixie cut is a direct reflection of Jenner’s hairstyle.

“Making Us do a double take! Blac Chyna channeled Kris Jenner with her new silver pixie hairstyle in a series of posts to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8.”

The article also states that Chyna was sure to highlight her new ‘do by pairing the silver hair with the black gown in order to accentuate the shorter style.

“In the photos Chyna further contrasted her lightened locks, pairing them with a patterned velour, floor-length dress that hugged her curves.”

Mood A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Chyna and Rob are set to tie the knot this summer and it seems the stripper-turned-model is ready to join the family as she seemingly copies the 61-year-old Jenner’s hairstyle. However, new reports state that Rob and Chyna may not be headed down the aisle just yet as she was spotted getting cozy with another man on Super Bowl Sunday.

Us Weekly quotes a source as stating that the couple is currently not living together as Chyna enjoyed some time with another man this weekend.

“Blac Chyna was spotted getting close to another man on Super Bowl Sunday, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly — and it wasn’t her fiance, Rob Kardashian.”

Apparently Chyna was sitting so cozy with this mystery man that they appeared to be a couple to passersby.

“The source tells Us that Chyna and the mystery man, who was wearing a Patriots beanie, were sitting so close together that they looked like a couple.”

However, Blac Chyna did state that she and Rob were still an item even though they aren’t living together at the moment. This fact did little to clear up why she was out and about with another man over the weekend, though.

“Chyna was overheard by the insider telling a friend that she’s “still with Rob” but that they aren’t living together.”

Perhaps rocking a look similar to Jenner’s signature cut is Chyna’s way of saying she still wants to be a part of the Kardashian family despite all the recent drama.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]